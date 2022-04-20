Protecting the brain and improving cognitive function is important in safeguarding one’s mental health. This should be protected at least as much as the physical one, especially after a certain age. It could be normal, in fact, that our brain loses bumps with old age. This could cause unpleasant inconveniences in everyday life and cause us various problems.

Many choose to rely on specific commercial products to improve their mental condition and attention. Advertisements invade us with commercials of specific remedies that should promote concentration and memory.

Instead of drugs and supplements, however, we could help the performance of our brain with very simple habits to be put into practice every day. One of these is also a pleasant pastime for many and we will be pleased to know that it could positively affect the mind.

Eat and sleep well

A lively and always fit brain can also be seen in the lifestyle. A healthy diet and regular sleep would promote his health. In this regard, some studies would recommend including whole grains, leafy vegetables and foods rich in omega 3 and 6 in the diet. It would then underline the importance of proper hydration for the body.

We also respect adequate and regular rest. To do this, we avoid dining too late. Furthermore, it is best not to stare at computer or smartphone screens, which could affect sleep, before going to bed. Finally, let’s not forget to keep fit by practicing constant physical activity, healthy at any age.

Instead of drugs and supplements, this simple daily habit would be enough to train the mind and improve concentration

Humanitas experts would have pointed out a series of good habits to counteract cognitive decline. It would be surprising to find out how some hobbies could train the brain properly and protect it from pathologies.

The basic mantra would be to seek out new activities or pastimes to engage in to exercise the mind to stay in motion. Gestures such as brushing teeth with a weak hand or identifying objects by touch rather than sight may be helpful in this regard.

But there is also another very simple way to stimulate creativity by promoting mental health. All we should do is start cooking. But not the usual dishes that we have already tried, but we should regularly experiment with new recipes to serve on the table.

Creative cooking would affect the five senses and help improve attention. So, let’s not waste time and get in the kitchen to prepare a good dish of Cantonese rice or some tasty chicken curry.

