Instead of foiling a robbery they catch a Snorlax on Pokemon Go. Two policemen fired.

In 2017 two policemen were fired for not responding to an urgent request for intervention related to a robbery in a shopping center in Los Angeles. The now former LAPD officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were on duty that day but did not intervene as, intent on playing Pokemon Go, they found one Snorlax nearby and they rushed to capture him.

Police: Instead of capturing the robbers, they capture a Snorlax

The story is ended up in court, as the two agents contested the allegations. Too bad that the LAPD is in possession of all the conversations made that day by the agents thanks to the in-car digital video system (DICVS). For twenty minutes Lozano and Mitchell have kept talking about Pokemon Go, ignoring the numerous emergency calls.

The two policemen were therefore permanently laid off for “voluntarily abdicating their duty of assisting an officer in command’s response to an ongoing robbery and playing a mobile Pokémon game while on duty.” The entire conversations between the two agents are recorded and written on the document issued by the court.

Despite this, the former policemen appealed the sentence claiming that the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Dipartment) has violated their privacy listening to their conversation. Friday the Californian court has confirmed the decision taken initially, i.e. dismissal.