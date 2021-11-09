Instinct MI250 and MI250X, so AMD wants to paint NVIDIA in the HPC and AI sectors

MD presented Instinct MI250 and MI250X, the new ones Instinct MI200 series accelerators. In addition to being based on the new architecture CDNA 2, successor of the CDNA on board the Instinct MI100 series, the two products intended to accelerate the HPC and artificial intelligence calculations are of absolute importance because they are based on the world’s first multi-die GPU.

According to AMD’s announcement, the Instinct MI250X accelerator capable of delivering performance up to 4.9 times higher of competing proposals (NVIDIA A100 Ampere) in double precision HPC calculations (FP64).

The accelerator also exceeds 380 teraflops with half-precision calculations (FP16) typical of the artificial intelligence sector, leaving the NVIDIA A100 behind by 20%. In practice, with the new Instinct series, AMD says it has succeeded in to make a leap in performance in 1 year that had previously taken 7 years.

The new accelerators are, together with the third generation EPYC CPUs and the open source platform ROCm 5.0, the beating heart of the new Frontier supercomputer the Oak Ridge National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy, a system capable of reaching peak power greater than 1.5 exaflops.

Let’s dwell on the GPU, a solution from 58 billion transistors produced with process a 6 nanometers from TSMC. As mentioned, this is the first solution in the world based on two days (AMD talks about GCD, Graphic Compute Die), each with a maximum of 110 CU:MI250X therefore counts 220 CU for a total of 14080 stream processors. The accelerator offers a computing power with FP32 / 64 vector calculations of 47.9 TFLOPs and reaches 383 TOPs with INT4 / 8 calculations.

Template Compute Unit Stream processor FP64 | FP32 Vector (peak) FP64 | FP32 Matrix (peak) FP16 | bf16 (peak) INT4 | INT8 (peak) HBM2E ETC. Memory bandwidth AMD Instinct MI250X 220 (110 x 2) 14080 47.9 TFLOPs 95.7 TFLOPs 383 TFLOPs 383 TOPS 128 GB 3.2 TB / s AMD Instinct MI250 208 (104 x 2) 13312 45.3 TFLOPs 90.5 TFLOPs 362.1 TFLOPs 362.1 TOPS 128 GB 3.2 TB / s

The MI250 model, on the other hand, sees some units disabled (104 active CUs) and stops at 208 CU and 13,312 total stream processors. Its computing power then drops to 45.3 TFLOPs with FP32 / 64 vector calculations and to 362.1 TOPS with INT4 / 8.In fact, a full GDC offers 112 units (for a total of 224 on the entire GPU), but for reasons of production yields AMD has disabled some depending on the accelerator. For reference, an Instinct MI100, the top of the previous generation range, provides 120 CUs for a total of 7680 stream processors and 32 GB of HBM2 memory at 1.2 TB / s.

Each GDC also equipped with two Video Codec Next (VCN) for encoding and decoding of incoming and outgoing data streams (images and videos). The VCN supports H.264 / AVC, HEVC, VP9 and JPEG for decoding and H.264 / AVC and HEVC for encoding.

AMD has also revised the memory hierarchy: Each GCD offers 8MB of L2 cache with doubled bandwidth at 128 bytes per clock. The CDNA 2 architecture also integrates up to 880 second generation Matrix Cores to accelerate operations between FP64 and FP32 arrays, providing up to four times the theoretical peak power of FP64 compared to previous generation GPUs. To all this are added 64GB of HBM2E memory for GCD, for a total of 128GB of HBM2E memory at 3.2TB / s.

Building a multi-die GPU required AMD to prepare one new technology called 2.5D Elevated Fanout Bridge (EFB) which allows for 80% more cores and 2.7 times the memory bandwidth of previous AMD GPUs, all using standard substrates.

Another piece to build systems like Frontier the third generation of Infinity Fabric interconnect technology: a maximum of 8 connections allow the accelerators to exchange data at very high speed (up to 800 GB / s) with the EPYC CPUs and the other Instinct accelerators present in the “compute node”, offering a unified and consistent memory between CPU and GPU for maximum throughput.

Interconnection Third generation Infinity Fabric also used inside the GPU to connect the GCDs together with a bidirectional bandwidth of 400 GB / s and this allows the system to see the GPU as one despite the fact that there are two dies. To complete it all, the open platform ROCm 5.0 to give scientists and researchers maximum development support in order to optimize their code for the new CDNA 2 architecture.

AMD Instinct MI250X and MI250 format debut in OCP Accelerator Module (OAM), but a called card will also come Instinct MI210 in PCI Express format for generic servers.

The MI250X model currently available from HPE via the Cray EX supercomputer, while we have to wait until Q1 2022 to see it on systems from ASUS, ATOS, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo and Supermicro.