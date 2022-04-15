Institutional Bitcoin Buys “Could Be the Big Narrative Again” in Crypto as 30,000 BTC Leaves Coinbase

The price of bitcoin (BTC) may be below $40,000, but the new data shows that demand from major investors is not slowing down.

For Ki Young Ju, CEO of the CryptoQuant on-chain analytics platform, institutional buying of BTC “could to be again the grand narrative” in the cryptocurrency space.

Coinbase Pro moves large amounts of BTC

Ki highlighted figures from Coinbase Prothe professional trading division of the American exchange Coinbase, confirming that large tranches of BTC continue to roll off their books.

Those tranches totaled 30,000 BTC in a single day this week.and the event is not isolated, since a similar behavior occurred in March.

Chart of Coinbase Pro’s BTC reserves against the BTC/USD pair. Source: CryptoQuant

“30,000 BTC left Coinbase today,” he noted.

“Institutional buyouts could once again be the big narrative because the executive order didn’t create any roadblocks.”

Last month’s US executive order, designed to investigate various aspects of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, has apparently not acted as a deterrent to high-volume investors seeking exposure.

Graph with comments of the exits of the bitcoin exchanges. Source: Ki Young Ju/Twitter

The trend is evident across all exchanges, as Cointelegraph reported this week, and April is trying to match March in terms of overall outflows.

The reduction in supply contrasts with a worrying macroeconomic outlook that continues to put pressure on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s correlation with stocks, itself at the mercy of central bank policy, has to be broken for conditions to improvebut analysts say that when it does occur the process will not be smooth.

“The correlation will break at some point, for multiple reasons”, explained commentator Dylan LeClair earlier this week.

“My guess is that eventually the credit system will break down and volatility will explode. BTC price will follow, but more because of derivatives traders than spot selling. BTC bears conditioned to fade at every rally, they’ll be held back while spot supply continues to be capped.”

Terra maintains buying pressure

Meanwhile, the main buy story of the year, that of the Terra Blockchain protocol, continues. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the non-profit organization linked to Terra, has added around 2,633 BTC ($105.3 million) to its reserves in the last 48 hours.

According to data from the monitoring resource BitInfoCharts, his wallet is now the 18th largest bitcoin wallet, holding more BTC than Tesla’s corporate treasury allotment.

LFG bitcoin wallet (screenshot). Source: BitInfoCharts

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making your decision.

