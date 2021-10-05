News

Institutional bulls return to Bitcoin after weeks of altcoin build-up

Institutional investor interest in digital gold is back, with Bitcoin (BTC) investment products posting a third consecutive week of inflows.

According to the latest report Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly by CoinShares, BTC investment products generated $ 68.7 million worth of inflows between September 27 and October 1 – a 36% increase in week-over-week exposure.

While BTC-pegged products dominated inflows into digital asset products for two straight weeks, the bullish turn comes after a record series of outflows that continued for eight consecutive weeks through early September.

In the past week, total inflows for digital investment products were $ 90 million, marking the seventh consecutive week of inflows from institutions increasingly interested in exposure to digital assets.

Institutional investors have also acquired a significant amount of Ethereum (ETH) investment products, with inflows of $ 20.2 million. BTC and ETH products gained around 7.4% and 3.2% respectively over the previous week.

We also saw a strong appetite for altcoins last week. Products tracking Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) posted revenue of $ 1.1 million and $ 700,000, respectively, while Polkadot (DOT) and Binance Coin (BNB) lost $ 800,000 each. Multi-asset funds also recorded minimal inflows of $ 1.9 million.

Institutional demand for Solana seems to have registered a low: in fact, inflows to products dedicated to altcoin plummeted 98%, after hitting highs of $ 38.9 million in five weeks.

While markets are recovering from the violent correction in July, CoinShares noted that last week’s $ 2.4 billion trading volume still remains limited compared to $ 8.4 billion traded weekly during the peak of the bullish cycle. , in mid-May.

According to CoinShares estimates, institutional wealth managers currently represent an overall AUM of $ 57.1 billion, up 8.5% weekly.

Grayscale continues to dominate the industry, accounting for $ 41.1 billion or 71% of the industry’s total AUM. CoinShares XBT and Purpose funds rank second and third, with $ 2.2 billion and $ 2.1 billion of assets under management, respectively.

