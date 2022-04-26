Institutional investors have shifted their attention from Ethereum to competing layer 1 blockchains of late. Last week, capital inflows for altcoin investment products increased, while Ether (ETH) products saw outflows for the third week in a row.

Data from the latest CoinShares Digital Asset Funds Flows report shows that Investors last week (ending Friday) loaded up with $3.5 million in funds from Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA) and Algorand (ALGO) while capital outflows from Ether products amounted to USD 16.9 million.

This is the third week in a row that Ethereum products have seen outflows, bringing the total to $59.3 millionequating to about 35% of the $169 million year-to-date outflows from the second largest blockchain.

Investors notably also rallied around digital gold last week, despite some recent hesitation, and Bitcoin (BTC) products received $2.6 million worth of entries.

In the last 10 weeks, inflows to Ethereum products have reached only $68.5 millionwhich could indicate a bearish trend of institutions towards the main blockchain.

Weekly flows show $16.9 million Ethereum outflows. Coin Shares.

Alternative layer 1 blockchains have grown in popularity recently, with the use of decentralized applications (DApps) on Solana in the last seven days increasing, according to DappRadar metrics. Usage of decentralized exchange (DEX) Orca has grown nearly 43% over the week, and automated market maker (AMM) Raydium has seen a 15.5% increase, with volume on its app reaching over USD 1.5 billion.

Although Avalanche DApp usage metrics have not increased over the week, Blockchain investments in incentive programs and millions spent to attract developers to the platform make traders optimistic about the future of AVAX.

AVAX, SOL, LUNA, and ALGO saw $1.8 million, $800,000, $700,000, and $200,000 inflows, respectively, while bitcoin posted $2.6 million worth of inflows for the first time in two weeks.. Analysts noted that month-to-date outflows for the largest cryptocurrency remain at $178 million.

The total of departures in the last three weeks has been USD 219 million, a figure that was reduced last week to only USD 7.2 million, in clear contrast to the USD 134 million that left the market in the first week of April.

Despite the recent spate of departures, Analysts point out that flows so far this year remain positive; $389 million has gone into crypto assets since the beginning of the year.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

