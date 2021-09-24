institutional prefer Ethereum to Bitcoin Da Benzinga Italia

JP Morgan: Institutional prefer Ethereum to Bitcoin

According to analysts at JP Morgan (NYSE :), institutional investors are more interested in futures on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) than those on (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened According to a note from analysts, BTC futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) traded below the price of a spot BTC, according to Business Insider.

“This is a setback for Bitcoin as well as a reflection of weak demand from institutional investors, who tend to use CME regulated futures contracts to gain exposure to Bitcoin,” the New York-based bank said.

Since August, however, institutional investors have been moving closer to ETH: citing data from the CME, JP Morgan highlighted that the average 21-day premium for ETH futures has risen to 1% compared to the actual price of ETH.

This element, according to the bank, is an indicator of a “strong divergence in demand”.

“This indicates a much healthier demand for Ethereum than Bitcoin from institutional investors,” JP Morgan analysts wrote, according to Business Insider.

Both BTC and ETH have not fared well over the past seven days, with the world’s leading cryptocurrency down 7.13% and ETH in the red by 13.04%, despite growing interest from large investors in ETH futures.

Also read: Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as dollar holdings

Institutional investors have recently shifted to Ethereum futures, with the ‘London’ coin update last month being a significant factor.

Following the update, ETH was expected to burn its tokens worth more than $ 5 billion in one year, an element that attracted bulls and institutional investors to the cryptocurrency.

This momentum has also fueled the expectations of a possible flippening, or the overtaking of ETH on BTC.

Price movement
In the last 24 hours, BTC rose 0.93% to $ 44,533 while ETH lost 0.04% to $ 3,099.77.

