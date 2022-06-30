Institutions certify that lands in Itakyry belong to Indi

The president of the Commission of Indigenous Peoples of the Senate, Miguel Kencho Rodriguez pointed out that the Paraguayan Institute of the Indigenous ( Indian ), the National Cadastre Service and the General Directorate of Public Registries confirmed that the 1,364 hectares of Itakyry They belong to India.

The legislator commented that the authorities of the National Institute for Rural and Land Development did not attend the special meeting of the commission (indert), who simply did not show up.

“The Indi states that his property exists and that it is registered in the registries. We asked the Cadastre if that farm belongs to the Indi and (indeed they verified that) it belongs to the Indi. We asked (also) the Public Registry if that property belongs to the Indi and ( They also confirmed that) it belongs to Indi,” he commented.

The politician maintained that there is no action that the Prosecutor’s Office has carried out in this regard, nor has anyone made any complaint about the property in question. “That is what we achieved today, that it is really verified that this property belongs (effectively) to Indi,” Rodríguez mentioned.

Related note: Sojeros falsified titles in complicity with Indert and the Judiciary, says senator

He pointed out that it remains to be clarified why —as has been detected on many occasions— Indert sold a Paraguayan State property, with colonies and communities formed within the property.

“The Indert, instead of participating, is the one that incidents in the judicial measurement. The Indert, instead of collaborating and saying what the properties of the indigenous people are, they are absent. (They are) big rogues, but we are going to correct them, and on top of all that, they sell the properties not to Brasiguayos, but to Brazilians,” he assured.

The senator affirmed that it is not an act of xenophobia against the Brazilian people, but he asked the Brazilian community to respect the Paraguayan institutions.

“Michelle Bettancourt, gangster, hits the van defending Brazilians, not Brasiguayos. And Brazilians can come to work here, but they have to respect the Constitution and the laws, and not bully a delegation from the Senate of the Republic with weapons and threatening. We are not afraid of them, but they are going to respect the property of the indigenous people,” he concluded.

You can also read: Senator Kencho Rodríguez feigns blow and treats a lawyer as “asshole”

The conflict over land in Itakyry has been going on for years, so much so that the community spent the last eight months installed in the Plaza de Armas in Asunción, until last week. By means of an agreement, the indigenous people of the Avá Guaraní people returned to Itakyry, a place from which they have already been evicted twice. However, they encountered a conflict again, due to the fact that the soy growers in the area denounced that they relocated to the wrong place and denounced the inhabitants for invasion.

Faced with this situation, Senator Rodríguez and the Indi authorities traveled this Tuesday to the area to mediate the situation, but it ended in an embarrassing episode, where he confronted a group of Brazilian producers from the area who are against the installation of the indigenous people in the place.

Last Tuesday, Rodríguez got out of his vehicle in the conflict zone in Itakyry, escorted by police, and argued with a lawyer named Michelle Bettancourt. At that moment, the senator touched the woman’s face and then got back on the vehicle to leave, while she yelled at him that she would file a complaint against her, as can be seen in a video that was released on last Tuesday.