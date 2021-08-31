Institutions remain bullish on Ether and Cardano, but outflows from BTC persist

Institutional inflows into altcoin investment products continued to rise last week, but the same cannot be said for Bitcoin.

In his report Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly, published on August 30, institutional asset manager CoinShares identified an overall inflow of $ 24 million in altcoin-based investment products. This is the second consecutive week of growth for these funds: investments in altcoins have grown by 14.3% compared to 21 million dollars last week.

Ether is the preferred asset of institutional investors: ETH-based products recorded a weekly inflow of $ 17.2 million. The report found that products that track Ether and other altcoins now account for 32% of the AUM (Assets Under Management) of the entire industry, far only 3% from the record of 35% reached in mid-May.

Institutional funds on Cardano recorded a record of weekly inflows: a whopping 10.1 million dollars, or 32% of total inflows to altcoins. ADA-based instruments now hold 0.15% of all capital locked in crypto investment products.

The wave of inflows to Cardano is attributed to the upcoming “Alonzo” update, scheduled for 12 September, which will see the project launch support for smart contracts for the first time.

Funds based on Polkadot and Solana also saw strong inflows of $ 1.5 and $ 2.7 million respectively. Solana has now surpassed Bitcoin Cash from the AUM’s point of view: with $ 16 million, SOL reached 9th position while BCH slipped to 10th.

Despite the bullish momentum of altcoins, Bitcoin-based products continue to experience outflows – a loss of $ 3.8 million over the same period. BTC instruments have therefore seen outflows for 14 of the past 16 weeks.

CoinShares estimates that institutional asset managers currently represent a combined AUM of $ 56.8 billion – the company attributes the slight weekly decline in overall industry AUM to steady outflows from Bitcoin-based products.

Looking at the performance of fund issuers, CoinShares’s own Bitcoin fund has seen its biggest losses in the past week – an outflow of $ 14.5 million. The fund on ETC instead recorded the largest inflows, 14.1 million.