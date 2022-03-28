Instruction manual, ALL pages and location

Tunic offers us the possibility of collecting some collectible objects during our adventure. The most important are the Instruction Manual Pageswhich are exactly what they suggest: pages of a manual that gives you details of basic mechanics and even hints at what to do.

What are the instruction manual sheets for?

In addition to for show you hints and abilities of your character, the Instruction Manual for Tunic is related to see the real ending of the game. To see it, you will have to complete your game having all the pages and completing a series of steps that we will indicate at the time.

Then we leave you the location of all pages, in the order in which they are obtained. Remember that you get them two by twowhen getting a sheet and its obverse.

Pages #10 and #11

Obtained during the Prologue. When you are going to the Eastern Forest, you will have to open a door with a key. The manual page is in plain sight, right in your path.

Pages #12 and #13

They can be found in the Eastern Forest. As soon as you enter the area, in the east bell toweryou will see the pages behind the enemies, it has no loss.

Pages #14 and #15

They can be found in the Eastern Forest. You will find them shortly after reaching the forest, next to a fox statue where you will have to pass, so it is difficult not to see them, as with the previous one.

Pages #28 and #29

They are obtained during Old House, just after returning from the East Bell Tower. Look to the left and you will see the pages at the top of the steps.

Pages #16 and #17

They are obtained during Old House. Go down the stairs from the mill and look towards down and to the left from the door of old house.

Pages #32 and #33

They are obtained during Old House. From the point where the green knight guarding the keygo down to the right and go down the ladder. you can go through behind the ladderto cross the waterfall and reach the beach on the right.

From there, simply walk along the beach to find the pages.

Pages #18 and #19

They are obtained during Beneath the Well. After getting the shield, go out the path behind the fence, go left under the waterfall, go down to the right as far as you can and then up to the right. You will see the pages to the right, after going down the first bridge next to the turret, just before the second bridge.

Pages #34 and #35

They are obtained during Under the well, in the zone of under the well. Go left to a corridor, then down and right to return to the canal, down left and down right until you are behind the columns and then right. You will come to a stone bridge, cross it and lower the bridge to get the leaves.

Pages #30 and #31

They are obtained during Beneath the Well. Right after get the flashlight, back off. In the room just before the aqueduct that leads to the lantern, you will see a room top right. He goes in, takes out the enemies, activates the lever and goes through the door. You will see the pages next to a fox statue.

Pages #26 and #27

They are obtained during Garden of the West. From the fox statue at the beginning, go towards bottom left to crocodile and then left and up to reach the pages.

Pages #24 and #25

They are obtained during Garden of the West. After ringing the bell and cross the golden gate from the prologue area, go to the giant machine and take the path to the top right. There is a passage that you must follow to the right and then down to get to the pages.

Pages #6 and #7

They are obtained during Garden of the West. When you get to the forest area to the right of the prologue, charge up the first monolith and follow the purple power line up left, then down left, to another monolith to load. You can see the pages just behind the monolith.

Pages #36 and #37

They are obtained during Eastern Crypt. As soon as you start, go down and you will see the pages at the edge of the terrace.









[En construccin]