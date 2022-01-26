Model RLI 2022in the event of an increase in the rent therenegotiation deed.

The Announcements to the module, introduced byupdate of the Revenue Agency of 25 January 2022.

The changes concern the box relating to special cases and the paragraph relating to renegotiation of the rent.

The most important is the obligation to attach the agreementwhen the fee is renegotiated on an increase.

Model RLI 2022: instructions and news with the Revenue update

The RLI 2022 model contains new features: they are part of theupdate of the Revenue Agency of 25 January.

The form must be completed in the case of registration or termination of rental agreements.

Among other cases, the compilation is also necessary for the choice of the dry coupon.

The situations in which the compilation of the RLI form is necessary are, mainly:

there extension of rental contracts;

of rental contracts; possible sales or takeovers ;

; resolution of a lease agreement;

of a lease agreement; renegotiation of the rent.

With regard to the latter hypothesis, in the event of renegotiation with increase in the rentyou have to take into account the changes included with yesterday’s update.

Changes to the model “Request for registration and subsequent formalities – lease and rental contracts for properties”pursuant to point 2 of the provision of 19 March 2019, are summarized in the file that can be downloaded from the portal of the Revenue Agency.

Revenue Agency – Update of the RLI form of 25 January 2022 Update of the Model “Request for registration and subsequent fulfillments – lease and rental contracts” – Model RLI (pursuant to point 2 of the provision of March 19, 2019).

Specifically, the changes concern the pages 3, 6 and 7 of the instructions.

As for the page 3at the end of the paragraph “Special cases box”the sentence is deleted “(In the event of a change in the fee, it is not necessary to attach the renegotiation deed)”.

Regarding the changes to page 6instead, the last paragraph relating to the renegotiation of the fee is replaced.

The text which is inserted, in place of the one previously reported in the model, is the following:

“In case of renegotiation of the rent (code 8 in the box” subsequent obligations “) the boxes of” Part A-General data “must be filled in:” Type of contract “,” Duration “,” Amount of the rent “and, if applicable, “Full term payment”, “Special cases” and “Exemptions”. In addition, “SECTION I Registration – Rent renegotiation” and SECTION II Subsequent obligations “must be completed, indicating the type of regime already envisaged for the contract being renegotiated, the” Renegotiation start date “and” Extension or transfer end date or termination or takeover or renegotiated rent “, the new” renegotiated rent “and the references of the contract. Finally, SECTION III concerning the applicant and part E must be completed if you are modifying a lease agreement in which a different rent has been provided for one or more annuities (code 3 in the “Special cases” box). “

The last change concerns, instead, the page number 7: specifically the text of theATTENTION.

The new text entered is the following:

“ATTENTION: in the event of an increase in the rent, the renegotiation deed must be attached.”

Model RLI 2022: instructions for compilation

Model “Real Estate Rental Registration”RLI, is used to request the offices



of the Revenue Agency the registration of leases and rental of real estate.

The form is also required to communicate any extensions, assignments, resolutions or takeovers.

The same model must also be used for exercise the option and the revocation of the dry coupon and to communicate the cadastral data of the property being leased or rented.

Finally, the RLI model can also be used for the renegotiation of the fee, taking into account the innovations introduced by the last update.

The RLI 2022 form and the related instructions can be downloaded from the Revenue Agency website.

In the other fields, for each page, the tax code of the person requesting registration or communicating subsequent fulfillment must be indicated.

In cases where it is necessary, the module number. In the event that the applicant is a person other than the natural person, the tax code of the company or body.

To fill in the form it is necessary to follow the steps indicated in the appropriate compilation instructionsto which reference is made.

Particularly important is the panel Arelating to “Type of contract”.

In this framework, the code relating to the type of contract must be indicated, choosing it from those listed in summary table.

Code Description Registration tax L1 Lease of residential property 2 percent L2 Facilitated rental of residential property 2 per cent of 70 per cent of the rent L3 Lease of residential property (contract subject to VAT) 67 euros L4 Financial leasing of residential property 200 euros S1 Lease of property for use other than residential 2 percent S2 Leasing of instrumental property with lessor subject to VAT 1 percent S3 Financial leasing of property for use other than residential 200 euros T1 Rustic background rental 0.50 per cent T2 Subsidized rustic land rental 67 euros T3 Rent of land and non-building areas, quarries and peat bogs 2 percent T4 Rental of building or non-building land intended for parking (contract subject to VAT) 67 euros

Among other aspects of the model there are: