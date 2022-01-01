instructions on credit recovery in bankruptcy proceedings

VAT variation note: the circular of the Revenue Agency n. 20 / E of 29 December 2021 contains the clarifications on the changes made by the Sostegni-bis Decree on VAT recovery for credits not collected during bankruptcy procedures.

In particular, the most significant changes concern the notes of changes in reduction of the taxable amount or of the tax.

The latter can be issued during the initiation period of the procedures, and no longer during their conclusion. Furthermore, it must be issued by April 30, 2022, the day on which the VAT returns are submitted.

However, if it is issued in the period from 1 January to 30 April 2022, the deduction can be made during the periodic settlement VAT (monthly or semi-annual) or for the annual return for the 2023.

The new rules have an effect on the procedures started from 26 May 2021.

Revenue Agency – circular no. 20 / E of 29 December 2021 Article 18 of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by law 23 July 2021, n. 106 (Sostegni-bis Decree). Amendments to article 26 of the decree of the President of the Republic October 26, 1972, n. 633. Recovery of VAT on credits not collected in bankruptcy proceedings.

VAT variation note: instructions on credit recovery in bankruptcy procedures

The Sostegni bis Decree, that is the Legislative Decree n. 73/2021, introduced significant changes to the legislation that regulates decreasing variations taxable VAT, following the indications of the EU Court of Justice.

For example, in cases where the debtor is subject to bankruptcy proceedings, there was no possibility of reducing the amount of VAT put on the invoice first of the end of the procedures. In this way, the recovery times for VAT already paid and not collected were extended.

The new rules change this situation. Specifically, the Sostegni bis Decree modifies Article 26 of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972, which regulates changes in the tax base or tax.

The new paragraph 3-bis of art. 26 states that it is no longer necessary to wait for the conclusion of the bankruptcy procedures to obtain the decrease, in the cases of nonpayment of the consideration.

The same art. 26moreover, it provides that the person who sells a good or provides a service can perform decreasing variations without time limits, both of the tax base that of the consequent tax, on transactions for which an invoice has already been issued with a VAT charge.

The rules apply to procedures initiated by the May 26, 2021 on.

The paragraph 2, however, it has eliminated the reference to the hypothesis of non-payment by the debtor caused by bankruptcy procedures remained unsuccessful, or following a debt restructuring agreement.

The only types of nonpayment remained in the legislation are those “As a result of a declaration of invalidity, annulment, revocation, termination, rescission and the like or as a result of the application of rebates or discounts provided for in the contract”.

Finally, the time limit of one year for changes due to non-payment caused by an agreement between the parties or by the correction of some inaccuracies present in the billing.

VAT variation note: what changes

The circular of the Revenue Agency explains that the new paragraph 3-bis of article 26 of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972 provides that the decreases can be applied in the event of non-payment by the transferee both for bankruptcy procedures and the agreements of debt restructuring, both for the individual procedures that remained unsuccessful.

This can be applied since opening day of the insolvency procedure, as well as from the date:

from the declaratory sentence of failure ;

; of the provision that orders the compulsory administrative liquidation ;

; of the decree of admission to the procedure of arrangement with creditors ;

; of the decree which establishes the procedure for extraordinary administration of large companies in crisis.

In cases where executive procedures are activated individual, the decrease is linked to theirs negative outcome.

The lender will have to wait for the report of attachment or, in cases where it is foreseen, that the auction for the sale of the property went deserted for three times consecutive.

An important novelty on the deduction of the uncollected tax is that this is not precluded to the creditor who “Did not perform the innuendo in the passive of the corresponding credit “.

The legislator wanted to overcome the old positions of the Treasury, which in other practice documents had provided that the variation was subject to the participation of the creditor in the competition in question.

VAT variation notes: the terms for the deduction and the obligations for the transferees

For the tax period 2021, the deduction must be made by April 30, 2022, i.e. the day on which the VAT returns are to be submitted.

On the other hand, if the note is issued in the period from 1 January to 30 April 2022, the reduction can be applied during the periodic settlement of the VAT of the month or quarter in which the note is issued, or in the annual declaration next.

Returning to the missed payments due to the conduct of bankruptcy procedures, the legislator has provided for a series of different dates:

Note of decreasing variation At your place Possibility of issuing the variation note in decrease Date on which the transferee is subject to the procedure itself Period of issue of the note of decreasing variation Deadline for submitting the VAT return relating to the year in which the conditions for the variation occurred Period for exercising the right to deduct Monthly or quarterly VAT settlement, or in the VAT return relating to the year of issue of the note

Let’s now move on to the legal obligations imposed on transferees. If they decide to apply the deduction, they are required to register it “Without prejudice to your right to a refund of the amount paid to the transferor or lender by way of compensation”.

However, there are exceptions. The registration constraint is not applied precisely in the cases of bankruptcy procedures. In these cases, the customer will not have to pay the tax, which will be borne by the Treasury.

The obligation, on the other hand, remains for the debt restructuring agreements, as well as for certified plans. This is because, according to the Treasury, these two institutes “They cannot be qualified as bankruptcy procedures in the strict sense, as they lack both the character of competition and that of officialdom”. Thus, the transferee can bring the VAT in deduction, while the counterpart “Is required to reduce the deduction it had made by the same amount, transferring the tax to the tax authorities”.