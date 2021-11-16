InStyle Awards 2021: the stars shine in gold

S.hiny, happy, people. This is the mantra to be recited in this powerful Autumn Winter 2021. Up and down the red carpet of the InStyle Awards 2021 the word is one and only: to shine. And if in fashion cascades of crystals, beads and rhinestones cover the accessories of the Fall Winter 2021 2022 collections, there are brands like Balenciaga, Prada and Valentino who found their strong point on shoes and bags in sparkling applications.

And while streetstyle baptizes the look jewel top + jeans, an army of sparkling goddesses that seems to be led by a sculptural Angelina Jolie (present the Roman premiere of Eternals?) is lighting up the red carpets of half the world. It happened last night on the red carpet of the InStyle Awards 2021 and the stars were many. All brilliant, all beautiful.

Sparkling divas on the red carpet

Thus, if Angelina Jolie had given the example wrapped in a custom-made Atelier Versace dress, as if it were an extraordinary divine armor with a sculptural silhouette with metallic drapery, to the InStyle Awards 2021 the stars on the red carpet they did not want to be outdone. Password: shine!

What if Nicole Kidman opted for a Giorgio Armani total look whose centerpiece was a gorgeous purple glitter dress embellished with gemstones, and Miranda Kerr in a Dolce and Gabbana dress filled with precious inlays, it was Kate Hudson to monopolize the attention of photographers with a Michael Kors dress in golden crepe jersey with hand-embroidered sequins.

Undisputed highlight of the evening: his maxi wool coat with sequin lining from the Michael Kors Fall Winter 2021 collection. A look specially designed to flood the flashes with light. And all the winter to come.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED