“Insufficient proposal”: the Tim-Kkr affair is complicated

Black smoke on the front Tim-Kkr: the foreign fund’s offer to acquire 100% of Telecom Italia would be “ totally insufficient “as the French company made it known Vivendi.

“Does not reflect real value”

The price of 0.5 euros per share, “ it does not reflect the real value that the group can express and is insufficient ” they commented from the headquarters of Vivendi, the first shareholder of Telecom Italia with about 24%, after the expression of interest of the American fund that was examined yesterday by the board of directors of the Italian group as we dealt with Giornale.it. In recent days, the French media company has repeatedly stressed its intention to dialogue with the Italian government for the relaunch of the telecommunications group: a new confrontation will take place on Thursday 26 November.

Vivendi’s controversy

The French giant, in these hours, implicitly puts into question the work of the ad Luigi Gubitosi which would reflect the “ bad performance by Telecom Italia ”And consequently a mismanagement of its CEO. “ We have been shareholders for some time and will remain there “, Vivendi had already stated, underlining that he is not” questioned with no fund “As a company spokesperson pointed out a Republic also referring to the probable interest of Cvc and Advent. “ We try to work as best as possible – continues the spokesperson – with government and institutions to secure a future for Tim “.

“The government is to be impartial arbiter”

“ Most important of all for growth and democracy is that in Italy there is an ambition for a single network under public control. And what the country needs is the security of the infrastructure network and our data “, said the deputy Pd and former group leader in the Chamber, Graziano Delrio, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it on the proposed acquisition of Tim made by Kkr.

After hearing the various “actors” of the deal, there are those who suspect that the intervention of the American fund was a move by Gubitosi after the accusations by Vivendi on the management of the accounts in recent times. What better occasion to take stock of the situation between Macron and Draghi who, coincidentally, will meet in Rome on Friday to sign the Quirinale Treaty, which establishes common commitments and objectives between Italy and France in 30 pages. A sensation, the two Heads of State will talk about the Tim-Kkr-Vivendi triangle: how the affair will end, however, is still too early to tell.