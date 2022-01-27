Insurance and online scams: IVASS reports

Today there are many websites that offer third-party liability insurance policies for vehicles of all kinds, and more. These are contracts entered into online and which are very tempting to motorists, given the lower prices than those that normal insurance companies offer us.

A strong problem, however, linked to this phenomenon, for years we have been fighting to eliminate it and we have already talked about it several times, is those of online scams. And today IVASS, the Insurance Supervisory Institute, still continues with the reports of internet sites that have been checked and declared irregular, with ‘false policies’.

IVASS issued a press release, which we have read, where the distribution of irregular insurance policies through different websites was meticulously indicated. The insurance contracts stipulated by these ‘bogus companies’ and received by customers were found to be false and therefore the owners of the vehicles they believed were insured actually traveled around the country at their own risk, without any TPL coverage. The Association’s recommendation addressed to all users is to be careful and to evaluate with extreme caution the various insurance offers that we can find every day, in increasing quantities, on the internet or even arriving by phone, messages and WhatsApp. IVASS recommends that you pay the utmost attention, especially in the case of policies with a temporary duration.

The websites reported by IVASS

This is one of the insurance web portals that have recently been reported today list of names:

agenziarossetti.com;

Assicurazioniin1.com;

insurance-vinciguerra.com;

contebrokerassicurazioni.it;

difrancia-assicurazioni.com;

your-assurance.com;

pisano-broker.com.

On the website of the Supervisory Institute, other reports (currently available for consultation) had also been made last December.

IVASS recommendations addressed to users

In the press release just issued by the Insurance Supervisory Institute, we can read that consumers in particular recommend checking, before paying the premium, that the estimates and contracts refer to companies and intermediaries duly authorized and of to consult on the IVASS website:

the lists of Italian and foreign companies admitted to operate in Italy (general lists and specific lists for motor liability and marine liability);

the single register of insurance intermediaries (RUI) and the list of intermediaries of the European Union;

the list of notices relating to cases of counterfeiting, unauthorized companies and websites that do not comply with the rules on intermediation.

And that’s not all yet, in the aforementioned press release, it is also possible to read that IVASS also underlines that premium payments made in favor of rechargeable or prepaid credit cards they are irregular, as are the payments made in favor of persons or companies that are not registered in the lists indicated above.

A note for all consumers: you can ask clarifications and information to the Consumer Contact Center IVASS on the toll-free number 800 486661 from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 14.30. The websites or Facebook profiles or other social networks of Italian intermediaries who carry out their activities online, as recommended by IVASS in the note, must always indicate:

first of all the identification data of the intermediary;

address, telephone, fax and certified e-mail;

number and date of registration in the single register of insurance and reinsurance intermediaries and an indication that the intermediary is subject to the control of IVASS.

If they do not indicate these data, then they cannot be considered compliant with the regulations on insurance intermediation and expose the consumer to the risk of taking out counterfeit policies, a phenomenon, as mentioned, unfortunately very widespread.