insurance, doubts, erasures and surprises

There are eight months left before the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins and Gerardo Martino, without Mexico qualifying yet, already has insurance to 17 of the 23 soccer players that would represent El Tri.

Martino has stood out -for better or for worse- in have continuity in their calls. And if you decide to delete someone for some indiscipline, his name is Javier “Chicharito” Hernández or Carlos Salcedo, it is most likely that watch the World Cup from home.

Based on the five calls already the 11 matches played by El Tri in the Qualifiers of Concacaf, we tell you who would be in Qatar with the green shirt of El Tri.

Of course, if Mexico qualifies, which is very likely (it remains to receive the United States, El Salvador and visit Honduras) because it is in the third place in an octagonal where 3.5 tickets are distributed to the Worldcup.

insurance and doubts

The formula is simple with Gerardo Martino: El Tri plays with 1-4-3-3. And it doesn’t get out of the book.

Martino would call three goalkeepers (by obligation), eight defenders, six midfielders and six attackers.

Based on calls These are the 17 footballers who have a foot and a half in Qatar -except for any indiscipline or injury- and there would be six places to be defined.

1- Guillermo Ochoa

2- Alfredo Talavera

With four World Cups on his resume, two of them as a starter, Guillermo Ochoa would be the goalkeeper of Mexico in the debut in Qatar. He is one of the leaders of this team and it is one of the easiest decisions that Martino will have to make.

His substitute will be, as in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, Alfred Talavera.

Who disputes the third goalkeeper? There are two options: Rodolfo Cota or Jonathan Orozco. The competition is very even, both are over 30 years old, neither has World Cup experience nor will they be a generation replacement. They have each played four friendly matches in the Martino era and the difference, which would tip the balance, would be that they have called more Cota for the knockout rounds.

3- Jesus Gallardo

4- Jorge Sanchez

5- Gerardo Arteaga

6- Cesar Montes

7- Hector Moreno

8- Nestor Araujo

9- Johan Vazquez

In defense, “Tata” also has his favorites, in those players he trusts and in whom the entire tie has been played.

The leader is Hector Moreno who will go for his fourth World Cup. His partner in the central would be Montes, Araujo or Vázquez, who would make their debut.

on the sides Gallardo and Sánchez as starters from left and rightrespectively, and Artega, as a substitute.

The question at the moment is who would be the side as substitute on the right and the options are Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez or Julián Araujo, with the latter as a favourite.

10- Edson Alvarez

11- Andres Guardado

12- Hector Herrera

13- Luis Romo

14- Carlos Rodriguez

In the midfield are outlined the three undisputed starters: Álvarez, Herrera and Guardado. All three with World Cup experience. And as substitutes Romo and Carlos Rodríguez.

The vacant substitute position in this area of ​​the field is disputed by four footballers: Erick Gutiérrez (the favorite), Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Córdova and Rodolfo Pizarro, who was the surprise in the last call.

15- Jesus Crown

16- Hirving Lozano

17- Raul Jimenez

In the front are also defined those who would be the headlines of the Tri (“Tecatito”, Chucky and Jiménez) but it is where there are more doubts in the substitutes.

Martino’s first big doubt is who would take over from Raúl Jiménez and there are three options: Rogelio Funes Mori (the favourite), Henry Martin and Santiago Giménez, which may be one of the surprises due to the poor performance of the other two.

On the right, the headline is Corona and the options to replace it are Uriel Antuna or Diego Lainezwithout a clear favourite.

And on the left, as a substitute for Lozano, Alexis Vega or Orbelin Pineda they are the main candidates, in an even competition.

The erasures and the surprises

During his time in El Tri, the coach has shown that he is a man of ideals who does not tolerate indiscipline or the players who feel like divas.

When someone falls from the grace of “Tata”, there is no football level or media pressure that makes him change his mind.

Today Martino’s erasures in the National Team there are several: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez for the indiscipline he had in the United States in 2019; Carlos Salcedo for exchanging words with his technical assistant before entering a Gold Cup; Alan Mozo for a claim he had with Jaime Lozano when he was left out of the Japan Olympics; and Jose Juan Maciasfor the diva airs she had a couple of years ago.

The most serious case is that of “Chicharito”: he is a goal guarantee -he has scored in the three previous World Cups-, he is the top scorer for El Tri and has recovered his level in the MLS. He could easily challenge Jiménez for the starting position, who is not experiencing his best soccer moment, but they will not give him the opportunity to compete.

“I will continue to do what is in my hands as a soccer player, do it in the best way, the rest is not up to me, it is not that I am fed up or tired,” Chicharito told ESPN.

As in any list of the Tri in the World Cup, there is always a surprise.

doMartino would dare to summon Marcelo Floreswho plays in Arsenal’s youth team, or Efrain Alvarez, who is the promise of the Galaxy? Or would he decide to bring in a young third goalkeeper like Charles Acevedo aiming at 2026?

Mexico has almost its entire squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Only before that, does it have to avoid trusting and get its ticket.

