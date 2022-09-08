Insurance Superintendence warns about new modality of scams with phishing emails and phone calls

The Superintendence of Insurance of the Dominican Republic warned citizens about a new form of fraud with the use of the name and the fraudulent signature of officials of this institution, offering insurance services or procedures, in exchange for money transfer.

He explained that scammers send emails to potential victimsthey send falsified cards and letters from the institution, authorizing or certifying that they are real officials of the agency.

He reported that scammers have contacted people in Chile, Spain and other countrieswho luckily have communicated with the Superintendence of Insurance, through the User Service Department, which has guided them and warned them that they are scams through phishing emails and phone calls.

He explained that through the Security Department of the Superintendence of Insurance, he made the complaint to the Investigations Department of the National Police, with whose investigative officers they met to determine those responsible for these criminal actions and proceed with their submission to justice.

Citizens are asked to act carefully to avoid being victims of this type of fraudand keep in mind that the Superintendency of Insurance does not request transfers, nor any payment by unofficial means, and that if you have any questions, contact our User Service Center.