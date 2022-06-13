Intact beauty, this is what Jennifer Aniston looks like at 53

Jennifer Aniston Throughout her career, she has shown that she is one of the most attractive actresses in the film industry and on the small screen. She has been part of great films and series that have marked the lives of millions of people all over the world. A clear example of this is the strip “Friends” that for many is the best series in history

Since October 2019, Jennifer Aniston has official account Instagram. There he shares various moments of his personal life as well as the work he does. Thanks to her more than 40 million followers, the beautiful actress is hired by big brands to promote their products.

One of his latest posts has to do with the latter. Jennifer Aniston promoted a protein bar with a video where she appears wearing a casual look that showed how good she looks at 53 years old. She also wrote a message next to the clip that says the following: “I made a bar with @vitalproteins! They’re finally out TODAY. Hope you like them!” (I made a bar with @vitalproteins! They finally came out TODAY I hope you like them!).

Jennifer Aniston with stylist Chris McMillan.

A few hours ago, in one of his stories from the famous little camera network, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo where you can see how beautiful she looks today. In it she appears next to the hairdresser Chris McMillan who made a new hairstyle for the beautiful actress. In his social network, the stylist wrote the following message: “A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your natural hair for the summer.”