Integrity problems in startups: the case of Elizabeth Holmes

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley” is a two-hour, 2019 Emmy-nominated documentary about the rise and fall of Theranos, a multibillion-dollar medical company founded by Elizabeth Holmes, and today indicted for fraud. In 2015, Theranos was a company focused on developing technology to perform 240 blood tests, ranging from cholesterol to cancer, from a finger prick sample. Holmes was sued on multiple charges in various jurisdictions in the United States.

The brilliant idea undertaken by Holmes, then valued at $10,000 million, and who had 800 collaborators of the highest scientific profile, turned out to be one of the biggest hoaxes in the history of Start Ups. The same entrepreneur who in 2015 was named by Forbes magazine as the youngest billionaire in the United States, she became in 2018 the thief of the most veteran investors. The HBO documentary is still current: earlier this year the news broke that Holmes was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each charge he was accused of.

AFP (NICK OTTO/AFP)

In 2003, Holmes dropped out of Stanford, and at just 19 years old, built an empire based on a solid lie. So persuasive and convincing was his idea that she came to be considered the successor to the throne of innovation by Thomas Edison and Steve Jobs. Despite knowing little about engineering and medicine, he managed to captivate some of the world’s richest investors, such as Rupert Murdoch and the renowned drugstore chain Walgreens. All this based on the false promise of revolutionizing blood tests.

Both Holmes and his president and lover, Sunny Balwani, raised more than $700 million. Today, both are on trial for having lied about the company’s technology, business and financial performance. Until shortly before the pandemic began, Theranos was worth less than $0. The Holmes tragedy began at the end of 2015, when a Wall Street Journal journalist, relying on a valuable source that explained the fraud, uncovered the great lie of the startup. It was all due, as one of the Fortune reporters who interviewed Holmes would later say, to an integrity problem.

integrity issues

Some attribute the strength of her deception to Holmes’s self-confidence, and her physical appearance. Her blue eyes and blonde hair made her attractive; in fact, Jennifer Lawrence will play Holmes in the film inspired by the bankruptcy book, entitled “Bad Blood”. Like Jobs, she wore black turtlenecks, using her penetrating gaze and confidence to sell her visionary idea. Her attitude was so forceful and its effects reached so far that there are those who still doubt whether Holmes was aware that she was lying: there is even the real possibility that she rationalized her actions and convinced herself that she was telling the truth.

Dan Ariely, a behavioral economist at Duke University, showed how people who lie for a charitable cause are almost impossible to identify. According to Ariely, lie detectors detect the tension that humans experience when they tell lies, but that emotion can disappear when they believe they are doing something good. It is not crazy to think that Holmes’s lack of integrity was due to his conviction that he was doing something extraordinarily noble. In an interview he summed up his life purpose by saying, “That fewer people have to say goodbye too soon to those they love.” There is also another option, and that is that Holmes was unable to see herself as a liar or swindler: sometimes the desire to maintain a perfect image, not to lose or recognize mistakes, can generate a self-perception disorder.

Many of the tragedies facing humanity began with the noble desire to build a better world. We could say something like this about those who promoted totalitarian regimes: their problem was believing that “the end justifies the means.” This phrase attributed to Machiavelli, but never written by him, synthesizes the background of his work “The Prince”, which personifies tyranny. Along these lines, Holmes’s subtle ability to “distort reality” is and will be a case study for those who are passionate about ethics and startup: to what extent fiction differs from reality; how to distinguish the ambition for a business, from what is impossible to achieve. Perhaps the key to decanting the truth from the lie is summed up in the maxim attributed to an anonymous author: “Two things define you: your patience when you have nothing, and your humility when you have everything.”

