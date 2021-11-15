Intel 4004, 50 years have passed since the first commercial microprocessor

50 years ago, on November 15, 1971, the first commercial microprocessor in history made its debut, theIntel 4004. Built with 2,300 transistors, the chip had a frequency of 740/750 kHz, required 12V and was capable of addressing up to 640 Bytes of RAM. Developed by a team at the top of which there was the Italian Federico Faggin, the Intel 4004 was born thanks to a calculator.



Intel 4004

“In 1969 the producer Japanese Nippon Calculating Machine Corp. he asked Intel to design a set of integrated circuits for his calculator prototype, the Busicom 141-PF. The original plans called for 12 custom chips, but Intel employees Marcian “Ted” Hoff, Stan Mazor, and Federico Faggin adapted the design to a set of 4 chips, including CPU 4004, which was officially unveiled in November 1971, “Intel writes on its website.

The 4004, the size of a human fingernail, provided the same computing power as the first electronic computer built in 1946, which filled an entire room (ENIAC, Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer). “It’s a story of things getting shrunk,” said Genevieve Bell, Intel Senior Fellow. “And as you make them smaller, you increase the potential of the places they can end up.”

“The 4004 was so revolutionary that It took Intel about 5 years to train engineers on how to make new microprocessor-based products“co-inventor Mazor explained.” Intel was very successful in that venture, and the rest is history. “



Pat Gelsinger with an Intel 4004

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 4004 chip. Think about what we have accomplished in the last half century. a sacred moment for technology, is what really got computing off the ground! ”added Pat Gelsinger, current CEO of Intel.

“Thinking back to 1970, it was clear that microprocessors would change the way we designed systems, moving from the use of hardware to software. But the speed with which microprocessors have developed over time and have been adopted by the industry has really been amazing“said Federico Faggin.