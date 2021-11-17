Intel 4004, the first microprocessor on the market designed by Federico Faggin turns 50 – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

In November 1971 it was launched inside a Nippon Calculating Machine Corp computer: the microprocessor would change the history of computer science allowing the use of technologies that today are daily

half a century has passed since the Intel 4004 became the world’s first commercially available microprocessor. That step in November 1971 was a pivotal moment for the whole of modern computing because it provided the foundation not only for subsequent microprocessors, but also for all the other chip-based technologies we constantly use such as cloud, edge computing or artificial intelligence.

The role of Faggin Among the protagonists of that historical period there was also the Italian physicist Federico Faggin, who together with Tedd Hoff and Stan Mazor designed the Intel 4004. In 1969 the Nippon Calculating Machine Corp had contacted Intel to build some integrated circuits for the prototype. of the Busicom 141-PF computer. The original request was for 12 chips, but the three scientists adapted the original design by making 4 chips, including the CPU 4004 which was thus launched 50 years ago.

Continuously evolving project Making comparisons is always useful to understand how technology is evolving. Faggin and colleagues created a processor that, with a surface comparable to that of a fingernail, guaranteed a computing power equal to that of the first electronic computer which in 1946 occupied an entire room. But comparisons are also necessary with the present world. Only at the end of October did Intel launch the twelfth generationand that, thanks to their new hybrid architecture with high-efficiency cores alongside high-power ones, they will be able to guarantee performance at the highest levels on devices, especially for gaming enthusiasts or creatives who often find themselves managing video editing.

A new chapter A bit like the Intel 4004 already did, we can speak of the dawn of a new era for the world of processors. In the same way, however, we cannot forget the difficulties that the entire sector is experiencing with a microchip crisis, dictated by the increase in demand and by various geopolitical tensions, which affects the automotive world in particular.