Business

Intel, 8 billion euros for a chip packaging factory in Italy. The agreement is getting closer and closer

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Intel and Italy are getting closer to reaching an agreement for the realization of a chip packaging factory in our country thanks to an investment of 8 billion euros.

During the summer, Intel toured Europe to identify two areas to build as many chip factories in which to invest $ 20 billion, and then expand the investment to about $ 80 billion over the course of ten years. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also had talks with Mario Draghi.

During the following months the talks with Italy continued and rumors about it told of an overall investment of 8 billion euros, part of which with public money, and with favorable offers to Intel on the cost of labor and energy.

The two hypothetical areas identified for the construction of the factory are the Mirafiori area in Turin and Catania. The direct jobs created would be around 1,000.

Intel ready to announce

According to two sources close to the matter heard by Reuters, talks between Intel and Italy have intensified recently, confirming the investment of 8 billion euros in our country which would represent about 10% of the $ 80 billion Intel intends to invest in Europe over the next decade.

The proposed Italian factory would be an advanced packaging plant that uses innovative technologies to manufacture complete chips. By “packaging” (or “packaging”) we mean the container that houses the actual die. A chip packaging factory can be a third party to the smelter that produces the chip that will be “packed”.

Intel declined to comment specifically on the talks with Italy, but nevertheless said: “We are encouraged by the many possibilities to support the EU’s digital agenda and semiconductor ambitions 2030. Although negotiations are still ongoing and confidential, we intend to make an announcement as soon as possible. “

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Digital terrestrial, here are the new channels visible from this week

November 23, 2021

The ranking of the best supermarket biscuits on the market

1 week ago

Tim, alarm accounts (Dazn has to do with it): 11 board members against CEO Luigi Gubitosi. Trade unions: “If the plan is skipped, 40 thousand jobs are at risk”

November 20, 2021

Safer children in the car with Cybex Anoris T i-Size, the first car seat with an airbag

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button