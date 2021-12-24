Intel, 8 billion euros for a chip packaging factory in Italy. The agreement is getting closer and closer

Intel and Italy are getting closer to reaching an agreement for the realization of a chip packaging factory in our country thanks to an investment of 8 billion euros.

During the summer, Intel toured Europe to identify two areas to build as many chip factories in which to invest $ 20 billion, and then expand the investment to about $ 80 billion over the course of ten years. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also had talks with Mario Draghi.

During the following months the talks with Italy continued and rumors about it told of an overall investment of 8 billion euros, part of which with public money, and with favorable offers to Intel on the cost of labor and energy.

The two hypothetical areas identified for the construction of the factory are the Mirafiori area in Turin and Catania. The direct jobs created would be around 1,000.

Intel ready to announce



According to two sources close to the matter heard by Reuters, talks between Intel and Italy have intensified recently, confirming the investment of 8 billion euros in our country which would represent about 10% of the $ 80 billion Intel intends to invest in Europe over the next decade.

The proposed Italian factory would be an advanced packaging plant that uses innovative technologies to manufacture complete chips. By “packaging” (or “packaging”) we mean the container that houses the actual die. A chip packaging factory can be a third party to the smelter that produces the chip that will be “packed”.

Intel declined to comment specifically on the talks with Italy, but nevertheless said: “We are encouraged by the many possibilities to support the EU’s digital agenda and semiconductor ambitions 2030. Although negotiations are still ongoing and confidential, we intend to make an announcement as soon as possible. “