Intel acquires Granulate Cloud Solutions, a developer of optimization software

Intel Corporation announced today that he has taken some money out of his pocket to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd, an Israel-based real-time continuous optimization software developer. According to the company, Granulate will help its cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce cloud and infrastructure costs. Of course, if you expected how much money was in the back pocket of the pants, that’s another story.

“Granulate’s state-of-the-art autonomous optimization software can be applied to production workloads without the customer having to make changes to their code, driving additional hardware and software value for each data center customer and Cloud”.

“Today’s data center and cloud customers demand high-performance, scalable software to get the most out of their hardware deployments,” said Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center and AI Group, Intel. .

“We are building our portfolio of software optimization tools that offer flexible and scalable capabilities that enable us to meet the growing demands of the age of ubiquitous computing. Granulate’s innovative approach to real-time optimization software complements the existing capabilities of Intel helping customers realize performance gains, cloud cost reductions and continuous workload learning,” said Greg Lavender, chief technology officer, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Software and Technology Group, Intel.

While cloud computing and microservices have created a new era of distributed application flexibility and deployment scalability, modern architectures have introduced more complex performance issues that are not easily managed by operating systems and runtimes. traditional. In addition, customers often deploy older Linux distributions and application libraries that are not up to date with the latest advancements in today’s high-performance CPUs. Intel is committed to helping customers ensure they are correctly sizing their compute clusters, instance types, and cloud deployments.

Granulate’s autonomous optimization service solves these problems by reducing CPU utilization and application latencies. It does this by learning the client application and deploying a custom set of continuous optimizations at runtime. This enables deployment in smaller compute clusters and instance types to improve application performance and reduce cloud and data center costs. The Granulate service does not require developer intervention or the customer to make any changes to their own code. Optimizations for the latest CPUs can be applied even on legacy Linux distributions and runtimes. Granulate’s Autonomous Optimization Service enables cloud and data center customers to significantly improve the performance of their deployments, reduce operational overhead, and lower application costs.

“Together with Intel, we believe we can help customers achieve significant cost reductions and 5x performance across workloads,” said Asaf Ezra, co-founder and CEO of Granulate. “As part of Intel, Granulate will be able to bring self-optimization capabilities to even more customers globally and rapidly expand its offering with the help of Intel’s 19,000 software engineers.”

Intel and Granulate’s relationship began in late 2019, when Granulate was part of the first class of Intel Ignite, the startup acceleration program that leverages Intel resources to help early-stage companies succeed. For the past year, Intel and Granulate have worked together under a commercial agreement to collaborate on workload optimization in Xeon deployments. This collaboration has resulted in increased performance and lower costs for customers using Intel processors. With the Granulate acquisition, Intel will rapidly expand Granulate optimization software, including across Intel’s data center portfolio. Intel is investing in software-enabled growth opportunities, including disruptive AI and end-to-end security platforms, services and APIs.