Intel Alder Lake 12th generation, where to buy them at the best price

Recently, Intel unveiled the new processors of 12th generation for PC Desktop codenamed Alder Lake. With the new CPU family, the US company aims to bridge the gap from its counterpart AMD, which in recent years has managed to create formidable solutions with excellent performance especially in the multithreading field, managing to do better than Intel. Judging from the first tests, the command of the situation seems to be destined to return to Intel’s hands, since the new ones Core i9-12900, Core i7-12700 and Core i5-12600 and, in the future i Core i5-12400, have already proven to have incredible performance, with an almost abysmal difference compared to the CPUs of past generations.

Due to several factors, Intel in recent years has limited itself to making simple updates on the CPUs, unlike AMD which revolutionized the processor market with the presentation of the first Ryzen but, as mentioned, the situation could turn around again. The 12th Generation Intel Alder LakeIn fact, not only have they reduced the performance gap with AMD in various circumstances and surpassed them in gaming, but they have also greatly improved performance compared to the last generation. Consequently, the new processors will certainly be taken into consideration by numerous users and that is why we will list the stores that offer in this article. the new Intel CPUs at the best price.

One of the factors that allowed Intel to take this big leap forward is the 10 nanometer production process which, at least theoretically, should guarantee better efficiency and lower consumption. Among the main innovations of the new hybrid architecture there is also the “Thread Director“, Which is an intelligent system that will pass the computing power required by minor applications on the most efficient cores, while the most demanding operations will be processed by the high-powered cores. According to Intel, this optimization will work better on the new Windows 11 and this is not surprising given that the latest operating system from Microsoft is born optimized for this type of architecture.

The 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake, therefore, are preparing to become the new gaming processors, in particular the various ones Core i5-12600K / KF, which are confirmed once again CPU with an excellent quality / price ratio. In addition, Intel’s new architecture supports DDR5 RAM, raising the bar of performance also as regards the exploitation of memories. In short, the US company has done a sublime job with the 12th generation processors, putting AMD in trouble again. Therefore, below we point out the stores from which to buy the new Intel CPUs at the best price.

Intel Alder Lake 12th generation at the best price

