Intel Alder Lake-H the new powerful CPU that promises to “crush” even the Apple M1 Pro

After a good initial reception, Intel’s new devices land at CES 2022 in Las Vegas surprising the public

This edition of CES 2022 currently taking place in Las Vegas presented many unknowns. In addition to the new projects presented, there was also space for arguments related to the sensational absences of the Big Tech company.

Among those who declined the invitation, as well as the unofficial sponsor Microsoft, we also find Intel. The leading US company in the market that produces semiconductor devices, microprocessors, network components, motherboard chipsets, video card chips and many more presented the welcome to the organizers using the remote.

However, we will have to forgive the Santa Clara multinational for this slip. Compensated by the virtual presence of its staff who presented one of the most popular projects of this edition. To become the protagonists of the showcase we have in fact the new line of CPUs for high performance laptops with 45W TDP. In addition to the arrival of the Core 12th gen P series and U series for mobile.

The innovations present at CES 2022 promoted by Intel

To enrich the already significant assortment of the company’s products, important updates were presented on the systems, which, due to their high performance, significantly raise the bar, beating the competition. Among the proposed proposals we find:

Alder Lake-H , high-performance notebook processors, which will be followed by variants Alder Lake-P (28W) And Alder Lake-U (9-15W) , intended for high-performance compacts and low-power laptops / ultrabooks respectively

, high-performance notebook processors, which will be followed by variants And , intended for high-performance compacts and low-power laptops / ultrabooks respectively Core i9-12900HK , rightly considered the fastest processor ever. It will make gaming enthusiasts jump for joy

, rightly considered the fastest processor ever. It will make gaming enthusiasts jump for joy increase in the number of cores . Indeed for the Core i9-12900HK these go up to 14: 6P-Core and 8 E-Core. We are therefore faced with a compromise between the Core i9-12900 (8P + 8E) and the Core i5-12600 (6P + 4E)

. Indeed for the Core i9-12900HK these go up to 14: 6P-Core and 8 E-Core. We are therefore faced with a compromise between the Core i9-12900 (8P + 8E) and the Core i5-12600 (6P + 4E) 22 new Core 12th gen desktop models which enrich those of the 125W K and KF series (without iGPU). Unlike the latter, they have a Processor Base Power starting at 35W or 65W

which enrich those of the 125W K and KF series (without iGPU). Unlike the latter, they have a Processor Base Power starting at 35W or 65W Intel Laminar LGA 1700 socket heatsinks , equipped with RGB LEDs, will be offered in three different declinations, the Laminar RH1 for Core i9 (65W), the Laminar RM1 for Core i7, i5 / i3 and the Laminar RS1 for Pentium and Celeron

, equipped with RGB LEDs, will be offered in three different declinations, the Laminar RH1 for Core i9 (65W), the Laminar RM1 for Core i7, i5 / i3 and the Laminar RS1 for Pentium and Celeron cheaper chipsets of the 600 series alongside the Intel Z690 of a completely different level

Surely the use of all these resources will mark an important gap between the devices that mount the previous technology and the new ones. While waiting for the products to reach the markets, we can rely on the data provided by Intel that suggests how the new performances will bring numerous benefits, both to large retailers and to premium users.