Intel Alder Lake: Hybrid architecture is the Formula 1 of processors

Among the most important hardware events this year is undoubtedly the debut of the new processors Twelfth Generation Intel Core, code name Alder Lake, for desktop PCs devoted to gaming and productivity. An important step for Intel, which is particularly careful to respond to the needs of users that have emerged during a complex period such as the pandemic one.

I am lots of news about Alder Lake processors, starting from new high-performance hybrid architecture, an absolute novelty, up to the support of new technologies such as DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0 capable of further enhancing the potential of the platforms. We talked about it with Biagio Gurrieri, Intel’s Field Application Engineer, in the video you can see above.

Gurrieri has us explained what Intel means by the term “hybrid”, because Intel introduced the concept of Performance Core and Efficient Core, he told us about the symbiotic relationship between hardware and software, in particular the work done with Microsoft on Windows 11 to allow the new architecture to download, using an automotive metaphor, ” all horses on the ground “.

For this reason Intel introduced Thread Director, an advanced telemetry technology that allows the operating system to direct threads to the right cores at the right time. Thread Director, as Gurrieri explained to us, a completely automatic and transparent technology in its operation.

Not just CPU, Intel has also renewed the platform presenting the first chipset of the 600 series, the Z690, the top of the range of the desktop world, designed to offer cutting-edge technologies such as USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 and the aforementioned supports the new DDR5 memories. however only the beginning of a path that, as Gurrieri hints, will lead Alder Lake also in the mobile world as early as the beginning of 2022.

