Intel Alder Lake official: “The fastest processor ever. Even faster than the Apple M1 Max”

At CES 2022, Intel drew up the definitive list of 12th generation mobile and desktop processors born on the foundations of the new Alder Lake x86 architecture that for the first time distinguishes efficient cores from high-performance ones. It has therefore completed the new 600 series for motherboard chipsets that will accommodate the new processors and, consequently, has refreshed the specifications of the Intel Evo platform, bringing it to the third generation.

Twelfth Generation Intel processors, what they are



Briefly summarizing the technological philosophy that underpins the Alder Lake architecture, presented between August and October last year, starting with this twelfth generation of Intel x86 processors, any reference to the nanometer production process in the nomenclature will disappear. In its place, Intel has chosen internal numbering. Alder Lakes belong to the Intel 7 manufacturing process.

Since nanometers cannot structurally disappear at the behest of marketing and complementary technologies that give them a value that is no longer suitable for describing their computing capabilities, the twelfth generation Intel are still 10 nm but they exploit the Enhanced SuperFin technology for the transistors.

One of the main innovations of the twelfth generation Intel processors e the internal separation between E-Core (Efficient Core) and P-Core (Performance Core).

The E-Cores were made to work at low voltages, so up calculations that require low energy consumption, and are capable of multithreading but not hyperthreading.

The P-Cores, are the cores that are similar to those always had on Intel processors. They are high performance, low latency cores for more complex calculations that consume more and are capable of hyperthreading, i.e. in the case of Intel each physical core is capable of running two threads and functioning as two logical cores.

This separation between P and E cores, and the inability of the latter to function in hyperthreading, will also help to understand the next tables illustrating the 12th generation Intel. For instance, a 14-core i9-12900H consisting of 6P and 8E has the ability to execute 20 threads overall: 12 by the 6 P-Cores, corresponding to 2 threads for each of the 6 cores thanks to hypertreading (2 x 6P = 12 threads); and 8 by the 8 E-Cores unable to function in hypertreading. Thus, 12 + 8 = 20 threads available for a total of 14 cores.

In addition, the twelfth generation Intel processors can count on the Thread Director, a component for the first time hardware, therefore inside the core, which analyzes incoming instructions and the status of each core and processor operating parameters in real time, providing feedback to the operating system. Priority tasks will normally be assigned to P-Cores, while background tasks to E-Cores.

Therefore, Thread Director must have the possibility to communicate with the operating system, and for the moment the only one who knows how to do it is Windows 11; Not even Windows 10 can.

Intel 12th generation processors support memory DDR5, DDR4, LP5 and LP4X RAM, up to 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, even if a lot depends on the chipset and motherboards, since, for example, there are still no graphics cards on PCIe 5.0 interface; on the other hand, the first Samsung SSDs with this interface have been announced and will be on the market in 2022.

Socket LGA 1700

Finally, the twelfth generation Intel changes the socket that welcomes them inside the motherboards. This is the new LGA 1700; it has 500 more pins than its predecessor LGA 1151, and measures 78mm x 78mm instead of the 75mm x 75mm of the LGA 1200, LGA 1151 and even the older sockets of these two examples.

The 12th generation of Intel’s mobile family



Starting with the proposals for portable PCs, Intel has divided the categories by intended use as usual using an alphabetic code. The H-series processors are labeled “Enthusiast” and all have a 45W PBP (Processor Base Power).

This is another news from Alder Lake. Intel has also bid farewell to TDP (Thermal Design Power), instead distinguishing the basic consumption (PBP) from the consumption in turbo mode MTP (Maximum Turbo Power).

Then there is PBP’s 28W P series otherwise referred to as “Performance Thin and Light” e PBP’s 9 and 15W U series which refers to the “Modern Thin and Light” line for ultra-portable PCs.

i9-12900HK, “the fastest mobile processor ever”



The H series for laptops, divided into i9, i7 and i5, is the most powerful of the lot and is the only one in the mobile environment to have four processors with the maximum number of cores: 14, divided into 6P and 8E with Thread Director. It supports DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200 and LPDDR4x-4267 memory and Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4.

Among these processors, Intel calls the i9-12900HK “the fastest mobile ever” also affirming a superiority in performance compared to an Apple M1 Max with the same power in Watts. A 16 ”MacBook Pro with M1 Max, 64GB RAM model A2485 was used for the comparison.

Taking a last generation i9-11980HK with an RTX 3080 as a reference, Intel says the i9-12900HK paired with the same board has up to 28% better performance in video games (referring to League of Legends). In this regard, he brings an example of Hitman 3, highlighting the difference between the calculations entrusted to the P-Core and the E-Core that lead to an 8% increase in the frame rate.

In some tests dedicated to content creators the increase is up to 44% compared to the i9 of the last generation, but it must be said that Intel used 32 GB of DDR5 on the new processor against the DDR4 mounted on the system with the old one. processor.

P and U series



The P series has only six processors but it also introduces an i3. It too has a 14-core processor (6P and 8E), the i7-1280P.

The U series, which also includes two Pentium and two Celeron, it stops at a maximum of 10 cores divided into 2P and 8E, with basic consumption of 15 W and in turbo mode of 55 W.

Third generation Intel Evo opens up to FHD cameras and new form factors



Intel also introduced Intel vPro Enteprise and Essential, a novelty that arrived with the 12th generation processors. Intel vPro is a platform born in 2019 and dedicated to the commercial sector that brings greater hardware security to PCs, such as the Intel Hardware Shield capable of keeping the operating system safe from external threats, or specific features for remote control.

In this iteration, Intel has separated the platform for functionalities suitable for large companies, Enterprise, and those a little smaller called “small business” to which the Essential declination has been reserved.

Intel therefore also welcomes the third generation of Intel Evo which, taking into account the basic directives of the platform focused on giving the standard user on real battery life, instant PC wake-up, fast charge and overall speed, has had to adapt in the meantime to Intel processors with the new cores, e then consider Wi-Fi 6E, FHD cameras, and audio noise suppression balancing everything with connection priorities also determined by videoconferencing apps and content creators.

S.i is also open to new laptop form factors, such as foldable screens, 2-in-1s, but also laptops with wireless accessory keyboards and including PCs with large screens. Finally, for the first time, the H, P and U series processors will be Intel Evo certified.

The new Intel Evo will be seen in the course of 2022, but Intel has not offered clarification on any changes to the standards; for example, it is unclear whether actual battery life has been changed to define a PC as “Intel Evo”, even in consideration of larger screens and higher resolution cameras.

Processors of the twelfth generation for desktop, another 22 in the family



Desktop processors welcomed 22 new Alder Lakes into the family that join the 6 presented at the end of October, all of which belonged to the “K” subfamily, therefore overclockable with and without integrated GPU.

The new desktop processors are led by the i9-12900 which has the maximum number of cores: are 16, divided into 8P and 8E for a manageable total of 24 threads. It has 30 MB of L3 cache and 14 MB of L2, and the maximum frequency of a Turbo Boost is up to 5.1 GHz. The integrated GPUs are the Intel UHD 770 or the UHD 730.

All 12th generation processors can handle up to 128 GB of DDR5 4800 RAM and the maximum base power is 65 W (turbo 202 W) while the minimum is 35 W already starting with the i9-12900T with 16 cores. The “T” version identifies Intel’s “Power-optimized lifestyle” processors, which therefore pay more attention to consumption than to performance as such. The i9-12900T has the base operating frequencies of the P-Core and E-Core almost halved compared to the i9-12900, and in Turbo Boost mode it stops at 4.9 GHz.

Compared to the i9 of the last generation, the i9-12900 performs up to 21% in games with an RTX 3080 as a companion and on FHD resolution. The comparison with the competition, however, even in content creation programs, is with a Ryzen 7 5700G which has 8 cores by 16 threads.

During the CES event, Intel announced that a new Desktop “K” series processor with frequency up to 5.5 GHz will also be launched during the first quarter of the year.

600 series chipset, complete family



Finally, Intel’s new twelfth generation processors also bring with them the new 600 series of motherboard chipsets. Along with the already presented Z690, there are also the H670, B660 and H610. However, the Z690 is the only one capable of offering the possibility of overclocking for the “K” family of desktop processors, While the others are still able to overclock memories.