Intel and AMD processor prices skyrocket in Russia

Russia has not stopped receiving sanctions from governments and companies internationally. All kinds of industries have joined blockades and suspension of commercial activities in the European country; however, there seems to be one area where the consequences have been immediately felt. A recent report from ExtremeTech confirms that the prices of Intel and AMD processors have skyrocketed in Russiaand the difference is large compared to the international cost.

Last week one of the most important restrictions for exports to Russia took place. Both the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States took the decision to restrict exports to Russia of different electronic components. Among them, “microelectronics, telecommunications items, sensors, navigation equipment, avionics, marine equipment and aircraft components.”

For this reason, companies wishing to export these types of products to Russia will have to apply first for review of your grounds. In addition, these companies must assume a negative answer from the beginning of the application. For its part, those that manage to obtain the green light for export to Russia will be those companies that demonstrate “reasonable influence on humanitarian needs, flight safety, maritime safety and other essential functions,” he says. ExtremeTech. Of course, CPUs from Intel and AMD are not essential components at this point.

From these restrictions, NVIDIA, AMD and Intel have announced the cessation of exports to Russia until further notice, and it seems that the market is already offering a small preview of how component prices have been affected on Russian territory.

Intel and AMD sanctions have hit the Russian PC market

intel processors

According to research carried out by Tom’s Hardwaresince the cessation of exporting processors to Russia, their prices have seen a significant increase. At best, the increase seems to represent 22%; but this is only in favorable cases. In other components, such as the Intel Core i9-12900K, this percentage seems to rise to 155.28%.

The report from the aforementioned source also includes other electronic devices, such as the 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptops. The latter is the one that has seen a more dramatic increase in price, going from $2,499 in the United Statesuntil the $8,270 in Russia; and this without adding the percentage of VAT yet.

Price in Russia (excluding VAT) US price AMD Ryzen 7 5700G $430 to $1,040 300 dollars AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $734 600 dollars Intel Core i5-12400 $261 $210 Intel Core i9-12900K $1,570 $615 Apple MacBook Pro 14 $2,687 to $4,300 $1,999 Apple MacBook Pro 16 $8,270 $2,499 Table: Tom’s Hardware

In addition, the russian ruble has also seen a pretty dramatic drop. Since February, the country’s official currency has seen a 30% decrease in value. This, of course, adds to the penalties and allows for the proliferation of increasingly expensive components and devices; while residents of Russia face considerably less purchasing power.

Of course, these restrictive measures will be imposed until the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, seeing the existing shortages that the world faces in terms of electronic components, and the measures that companies such as Apple, Intel, AMD, Nvidia or Microsoft have taken, it is quite likely that the prices of these products continue to rise on Russian territory.

Likewise, the video game industry has also joined the sanctions against Russia for the interference exercised in Ukrainian territory. This has been followed by others, such as the streaming, with Netflix and Disney suspending their productions in the country indefinitely.



