Intel and AMD processor prices skyrocket in Russia

Russia has not stopped receiving sanctions from governments and companies internationally. All kinds of industries have joined blockades and suspension of commercial activities in the European country; however, there seems to be one area where the consequences have been immediately felt. A recent report from ExtremeTech confirms that the prices of Intel and AMD processors have skyrocketed in Russiaand the difference is large compared to the international cost.

Last week one of the most important restrictions for exports to Russia took place. Both the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States took the decision to restrict exports to Russia of different electronic components. Among them, “microelectronics, telecommunications items, sensors, navigation equipment, avionics, marine equipment and aircraft components.”

For this reason, companies wishing to export these types of products to Russia will have to apply first for review of your grounds. In addition, these companies must assume a negative answer from the beginning of the application. For its part, those that manage to obtain the green light for export to Russia will be those companies that demonstrate “reasonable influence on humanitarian needs, flight safety, maritime safety and other essential functions,” he says. ExtremeTech. Of course, CPUs from Intel and AMD are not essential components at this point.

From these restrictions, NVIDIA, AMD and Intel have announced the cessation of exports to Russia until further notice, and it seems that the market is already offering a small preview of how component prices have been affected on Russian territory.

Intel and AMD sanctions have hit the Russian PC market

intel processors

According to research carried out by Tom’s Hardwaresince the cessation of exporting processors to Russia, their prices have seen a significant increase. At best, the increase seems to represent 22%; but this is only in favorable cases. In other components, such as the Intel Core i9-12900K, this percentage seems to rise to 155.28%.

