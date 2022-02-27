Intel and AMD would stop selling chips to Russia in support of Ukraine

Intel and AMD are the most important chip manufacturing companies worldwide (Photo: File)

Universities, technology companies and more have demonstrated their disapproval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to “sanctions” through blockades and other actions. Recently, it was reported that AMD and Intel, the largest chipmakers, will stop selling their products to Russia.

The European Information Site NEXT assured that Intel and AMD will stop supplying microchips to Russia.

Also, RBC sources said that AMD and Intel have suspended deliveries of their products to Russia. According to them, representatives of both companies warned Russian manufacturers that processors and video cards are temporarily not supplied to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Said information would have been confirmed to RBC through a member of the Association of Russian Electronics Developers and Manufacturers (ARPE). Nevertheless, Neither Intel nor AMD have made a statement. in this regard until the time of publication of this note.

They only pointed out that the company “is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring compliance with the sanctions.”

It should be noted that the presumption of rejection will not apply only to supplies necessary to ensure the safety of civil flights, maritime security, humanitarian needs, US-Russian cooperation in space exploration and the work of Russian subsidiaries of the western corporations.

At the same time, for “consumer communication devices” (personal computers, modems, mobile phones, and digital cameras), the US Department of Commerce made an exception, these devices can be freely supplied to Russia for use by persons other than the Russian authorities and a full list of officials, including the president, prime minister, deputy prime ministers, federal ministers, state Duma deputies and members of the Federation Council, editors-in-chief and deputy editors-in-chief of state media.

It is noteworthy that the companies are the largest manufacturers of chips in the world and that Russian products use them to make computers, data storage systems and other electronic equipment. What’s more, Intel and AMD processors are used in the supercomputers of Sberbank, Moscow State University, Yandex and MTS.

“Perhaps for the supply of computers, servers, software, telecommunications equipment, etc., Russian companies will have to obtain an export license. The process of obtaining takes one to six months, but there are no guarantees of a positive result. And if for each order it will be necessary to obtain an export license from BIS, this will be a very difficult story for market players,” the RBC interlocutor told TimesNews.

At the same time, he noted that in recent years, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Digital Development, the development of Russian microelectronics has “quite slowed down” and the task of creating an alternative to Intel and AMD processors are “real enough”.

According to Maxim Koposov, director of the company Promobit (manufacturer of BITBLAZE servers and storage systems based on Russian Elbrus processors), quoted by TimesNews, it will be in practice when it is determined how the restrictions will work and where the border between consumer communication devices and computing equipment, such as servers and video accelerators, among others, will be located.

