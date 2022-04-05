Intel and Lockheed Martin Expand Strategic Relationship Regarding 5G Software and Hardware

Intel announced the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with Lockheed Martin, a multinational company of American origin in the aerospace and military industry. This strategic relationship revolves around Intel’s 5G hardware and software technology.

Further extending a strategic relationship that has already spanned a decade, Intel and Lockheed Martin have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) that leverages innovative 5G hardware and software solutions to enable faster, more decisive action for the U.S. Department of Defense. United States.

Intel’s proven 5G solutions are built into the 5G Hybrid Base Station.MIL® from Lockheed Martin, serving as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms, including satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles. Lockheed Martin is also leveraging Intel’s advanced processor technologies and innovations on the network, as well as at the edge, to bring cloud capabilities to areas of tactical need.

“Together, Intel and Lockheed Martin are harnessing the power of 5G to deliver greater connectivity, faster and more reliable networks, and new data capabilities for the DOD,” said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president at Intel. “This shows how cloud, network and edge technologies that have been proven in enterprise deployments can also bring significant value to the tactical needs of modern defense systems.”

Collaboration ensures data-driven decision-making, across the air, sea, land, space, and cyber domains, in support of national security efforts.