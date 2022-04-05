Technology

Intel and Lockheed Martin Expand Strategic Relationship Regarding 5G Software and Hardware

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Intel announced the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with Lockheed Martin, a multinational company of American origin in the aerospace and military industry. This strategic relationship revolves around Intel’s 5G hardware and software technology.

Intel x Lockheed Martin

Further extending a strategic relationship that has already spanned a decade, Intel and Lockheed Martin have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) that leverages innovative 5G hardware and software solutions to enable faster, more decisive action for the U.S. Department of Defense. United States.

Intel’s proven 5G solutions are built into the 5G Hybrid Base Station.MIL® from Lockheed Martin, serving as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms, including satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles. Lockheed Martin is also leveraging Intel’s advanced processor technologies and innovations on the network, as well as at the edge, to bring cloud capabilities to areas of tactical need.

“Together, Intel and Lockheed Martin are harnessing the power of 5G to deliver greater connectivity, faster and more reliable networks, and new data capabilities for the DOD,” said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president at Intel. “This shows how cloud, network and edge technologies that have been proven in enterprise deployments can also bring significant value to the tactical needs of modern defense systems.”

Collaboration ensures data-driven decision-making, across the air, sea, land, space, and cyber domains, in support of national security efforts.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

More than 2,000 affected leaves pyramid scam with cryptocurrencies in Latin America

1 min ago

the first robot that makes hamburgers

45 mins ago

Why you shouldn’t store all your data on a NAS server

57 mins ago

GitLab chooses AlmaLinux as CentOS replacement

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button