Intel and the factory in Italy, close negotiations. Will Draghi Convince Gelsinger?

Intel it will also have postponed the announcement on new productive investments in Europe and the United States at the beginning of 2022, but according to sources from the Reuters agency contacts between Rome and Santa Clara would be very intense indeed, a sign that – perhaps – we are really at final beats to reach an agreement.

While the mega chip factory will likely be built in Germany (although Reuters doesn’t rule out France), in Italy it seems there will be room for a commitment worth 8 billion euros over 10 years, equivalent to 10% of Intel’s European plan, related to one advanced chip packaging facility, or the assembly of various components to create the finished product.



Pat Gelsinger starts work on Fab 52 and 62 in Arizona

When questioned, Intel said it was “having constructive conversations about investments with leaders from several European countries. We are encouraged by the multiple possibilities to support Europe’s digital agenda and ambitions in the semiconductor field by 2030. Although the ongoing negotiations are underway and confidential, we plan to make an announcement as soon as possible. “

Therefore, there is no mention of the negotiations with Italy, but on the other hand the negotiations are complex and “Rome wants Intel to clarify its plans for Italy before formalizing a package of favorable conditions, especially on jobs and energy costs, “reports Reuters.” If Rome and Intel reach an agreement, they will then proceed to the choice of the site for the plant“.

Yeah, where to build the factory? Intel would have asked for an area of ​​over 3 million square meters to build a production center and a research center, together with a second area of ​​about 350 thousand square meters for packaging. In contention there are several regions, including Piedmont, Veneto, Puglia and Sicily, with different areas indicated each with possible attractive elements for the US chip giant. The rumors give Puglia and Veneto in the front row, overturning the initial predictions, but the game is still open.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!