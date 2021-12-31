Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards could hit shelves in March

Intel’s new separate graphics cards, which will be part of the Arc Alchemist family, they could be delayed and hit the market in March. This was revealed by the Chinese technology site IT Home.

In reality, the rumored delay in a way resumes the first rumors of August 2021, according to which the graphics cards, which Intel will use to do battle with Nvidia and AMD, would be seen in the course of the first quarter of 2022. .

The official presentation of Arc Alchemist graphics cards, based on Xe-HPG architecture, could take place during Intel’s CES 2022 event and some rumors had told of a presence on the card market between January and February of the new year. However, according to the IT Home website, third-party manufacturers have received the Alchemist boards for debugging and are anticipating their actual launch in March.

The first two cards to hit the market could be a card with 512 execution units (EU) and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and one with 384 EU and 12GB of GDDR6 memory. In terms of performance, the two cards could be comparable respectively to Nvidia’s RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 also in Ti version.