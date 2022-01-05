Intel Arc, dedicated GPUs delivered to OEMs. XeSS wins Kojima’s heart | CES 2022

Intel continues in its path of approaching the market of Dedicated GPUs. At CES 2022 the Santa Clara house announced it will initiated shipments of Intel Arc GPUs to OEM manufacturers (codenamed Alchemist) and anticipated that there are over 50 new mobile and desktop products in development with an Arc graphics chip at companies such as Acer, ASUS, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI and NEC. The debut is always scheduled for Q1 2022, then by the end of March.

As anticipated in the past (here an architecture article), Intel Arc GPUs will offer advanced features such as the hardware accelerated ray tracing, AI-based upscaling technology Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) And Intel Deep Link.

In this regard, Intel announced that XeSS will be integrated into the titles by 505 Games, Codemasters, EXOR Studios, Fishlabs, Hashbane, IOI, Illfonic, Kojima Productions, Massive Work Studio, PUBG Studios, Techland, Ubisoft and Wonder People. The real gem is there exclusive presence within Death Stranding Director’s Cut by Kojima Productions, which also includes optimizations for the 12th generation Intel Core processors.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the PC edition of Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Death Stranding is a game that has enjoyed tremendous success among PC gamers and we are excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will improve the game. ‘Director’s Cut gaming experience, “said Neil Rally, president of 505 Games.

As for Intel Deep Link technology, the joint action of the dedicated Intel Arc graphics and compatible Intel Core CPUs (with integrated GPU) will allow for greater performance or longer autonomy.

During its conference Intel gave us a taste of it by anticipating that Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve will support Deep Link Hyper Encode, technology that uses integrated graphics and dedicated graphics, together, to accelerate the creation of content by simultaneously encoding the same video stream.