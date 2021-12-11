Intel Arc GPU, a trailer to raise the expectation among gamers

In the past few hours Intel chose i The Game Awards to confirm the arrival of Arc line dedicated GPUs in Q1 2022. The video, as you can see below, does not show much, but clearly serves to raise a bit of expectation among gamers in view of the CES 2022 in early January where the company should give us more information.

Pending official details, Moore’s Law is Dead has released a video showing the photo of the two chips, known as SOC1 and SOC2, which will shape the “Alchemist” Arc GPU lineup. SOC1 counts up to 512 Execution Units, while SOC stops at 128EU maximum. According to the Youtuber, the mass production of these GPUs has not yet started and the sending to the partners of the near-final samples, known as “qualification samples”, will only take place in January.

For this reason, contrary to previous rumors, the possibility of being able to witness the arrival on the market first of all of desktop video cards and subsequently of mobile GPUs on board future notebooks based on Alder Lake CPU is not completely excluded.

Moore’s Law is Dead also leaked the alleged segmentation of the Arc range, reiterating that the top-of-the-line video card should offer performance in line with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. In the notebook environment, the GPU should compete with the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080 mobile models.

The assault on the higher end of the market is not expected to happen in 2022, but perhaps in 2023 with the second generation of GPUs, codenamed “Battlemage”. Obviously those GPUs will clash with the next generation of NVIDIA and AMD solutions, the GeForce RTX 4000 “Ada Lovelace” and the Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” respectively.

In addition to a lineup of consumer solutions, Intel would also have several in the pipeline professional models directed to the world of workstation, competitive with similar NVIDIA proposals especially in terms of price. The Youtuber does not rule out the arrival of a proposal with 32 GB of memory in the fourth quarter, even if at the moment there is no maximum certainty about this development.

