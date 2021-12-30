Tech

Intel Arc: the first gaming cards in March 2022?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
Debut no earlier than March 2022 for the next generation of Intel video cards for desktop systems. Intel Xe HPG, also better known by the initials DG2, in fact, it will debut during the spring and not in January as initially planned.

This move forward, indiscretion relaunched by the IT Home site at this address, would be justified by the will of complete the driver development work and in this way allow the new Intel video cards for desktop systems to be immediately competitive in the eyes of end consumers. In fact, it is well known that in the creation of a video card the work on the hardware architecture must always be accompanied by constant optimization work on the driver side, so as to make the most of the peculiarities of the card ensuring compatibility with all titles.

It is also expected that Intel may introduce on the market two versions of DG2 card intended for gamers, with a mid and medium-high range positioning but not yet top of the range. The first tab should integrate 512 Execution Units get 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, with an expected performance level that should be comparable to that of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3070Ti cards.

The second proposal will see the presence of 384 Execution Units inside the GPU, paired with 12GB of video memory with an expected level of performance similar to that of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060Ti cards.

