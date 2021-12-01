Intel buys old hardware on eBay and ships it to Costa Rica, that’s why

Over 2800 platforms from 2012 to today, gathered in one place for Intel engineers to ensure safety and operation also to after many years: we are talking about the Long-Term Retention Lab (LTR Lab) of the US company, located in a secret place in Costa Rica.

Next year the laboratory will double its extension, passing not only from 14,000 to 27,000 square meters, but will come to collect something like 6000 platforms, complete with software and technical documentation, with the aim of offering customers a constant support throughout the life span of its products. According to a Ponemon Institute study, 73% of IT managers are more likely to purchase “technologies and services from companies that proactively find, mitigate and communicate security vulnerabilities.”

With LTR Lab Intel tries to do just that. The constant internal analysis and collaboration with external researchers through bug bounty programs and relationships with specialized universities aim to create that climate of trust around a product which has a very specific weight in the purchase decision.





Needless to say mind races to the Specter and Meltdown vulnerabilities that emerged in early January 2018, security problems that for the first time have given the wake up call to the hardware sector and in particular to the world of CPUs, affecting architectures from 2011 to the present day. Until then, security was primarily seen as a software problem, but it was a pious illusion. AND Intel, who was most affected by the problem at the time, is trying to to treasure what has happened so that it does not happen again.

There can be no mathematical certainty that hardware and software do not present vulnerabilities, but with the work done by LTR Labs, the Santa Clara house aims to have the necessary proactivity to anticipate problems before they become major impact, looking for solutions to mitigate or fix them. In addition to that work, the collaboration with the entire industrial ecosystem, from OEMs to those who build operating systems, represents a fundamental element that joins a coordinated and transparent process of disclosure of vulnerabilities.

The need to create a center like LTR Lab became evident to Intelespecially in the last two years: the engineers had indeed difficulty in finding specific old configurations for research purposes, so the companyhas begun a long but constant work of collecting the hardware, even going so far as to buy processors, motherboards and other components on eBay. Everything was then assembled and made accessible remotely to the various teamsworldwide.

Having a decade of hardware available has improved Intel’s ability to deal with problems. “Engineers have almost instant access to the technology in the lab to solve security or functionality problems, even on older supported platforms that are not the latest on the market “, explains Intel. In fact, it must be said that although few in the world have a PC from 2012, this does not mean that it is not supported: the the life of a product extends far beyond commercial interest.

“Thanks to 24/7 support staff from LTR Lab, engineers have access to what they need in minutes for a virtual lab experience even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams can easily debug, test and validate updates for supported products. The products featured in the LTR Lab range from high-end servers to desktops and laptops used by businesses and consumers, to embedded products used in the Internet of Things ecosystem. “

Marcel Cortes Beer, a manager of the laboratory, explained to the Wall Street Journal that there are 25 engineers at work who aim to assemble hardware and software “on command”: on average every month they receive 1000 requests to create specific systems for research purposes, while 50 new products enter the laboratory every week.

“I can get one exact replica of the system requested by the researcher. Same CPU, same OS version, microcode, BIOS, “said Anders Fogh, senior principal engineer.” the chance to reproduce the problem increases, which is often the best place to start“.

