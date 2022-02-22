Intel buys Tower, the sensor manufacturer that would be behind the Nikon Z9

Until a few days ago Tower Semiconductors was little more than an unknown company specializing in semiconductors. Not so in the photographic market, where years ago this Israeli company sounded like it might be responsible for the sensors of some Nikons, including the recent Z9.

Possibly that has not been the reason – at least not the only one – that has led Intel to disburse some 5.4 billion dollars to gain control of Tower.

In fact, in a press release Intel has praised the company’s capabilities in different areas, without mentioning the production of image sensors among them. So it is not even clear if it will continue betting on this area and, much less, in regard to photo and video cameras.

The purchase is part of Intel’s strategy to expand its production capabilities. In the case of image sensors, it is no secret that Sony overwhelmingly dominates this market, with a market share that, despite being significantly reduced in 2020, remained around 40%, double that of its most direct competitor, Samsung.

A situation that, in fact, those responsible for Tower Semiconductors have previously criticized, assuring that this dependence on Sony for most companies in the image sector is not healthy at all.

It will be necessary to see if the new owners decide to bet on standing up to Sony in this segment or keep a low profile. Focusing on the consumer market, we must not forget that, despite the fact that the camera market has been declining for years, the demand for image sensors in mobile phones does not stop growing.

