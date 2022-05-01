Intel CEO expects chip and component shortage to last through 2024

In an interview for CNBC, Pat GelsingerCEO of Intel, provided an update on what we can expect from the chip shortage. While we can now literally buy whatever we want, a symptom that scarcity is still a problem are the high prices that we can see in the market, while very specific markets, such as consoles, the great existing demand makes it impossible to find stock of the most popular consoles: the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, not to mention also the Steam Deck.

Added to this is that despite the good general availability of PC components, shortages are now affecting manufacturing teams and factories. This is the main reason why Intel expects the semiconductor shortage last another year. Exactly, if it was expected that in 2023 the shortage would already be a thing of the past, now everything indicates that it won’t be until 2024 when everything normalizes.

“That’s part of the reason why we think the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift to 2024, from our previous estimates in 2023, just because the shortage has now reached equipment and some of those offshoots from factories will be seen.” most challenged,” said the company’s CEO.

Despite this, Intel is quite optimisticand not surprisingly, is making a large number of investments to build new factories, expand existing ones, or even make strategic acquisitions like that of Tower Semiconductor, and that is why it indicates that Intel has a privileged position with respect to the rest of the companies.

“We think we’re better positioned than most. The combination of our in-house capability as well as our foundry drive – we’re better positioned, and that’s part of the structural advantage that Intel has.”

via: Videocardz