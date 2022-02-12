Intel chose Bitcoin and BTC mining

Neither we had already spoken within Criptovaluta.it. Intelwhich is one of the most important companies in the world when it comes to the production of chipwill launch a new product for the Bitcoin miningwhich will be more fuel efficient.

With a very interesting intersection: it will indeed Block from Jack Dorsey to be among the first customers, a company he had already publicly stated that he wanted to deal with this type of business.

Intel is ready to go: chips in 2022

What Intel has in mind for Bitcoin mining

The mining from Bitcoin has a whole series of problems, such as the concentration of chip production in the hands of very few companies and consumption that is not exactly affordable. This is in addition to the enormous cost of the most sought-after machines on the market.

He had also intervened on the problem Jack Dorsey – today at the head of Block and ex Twitter – who had announced the launch of a project to make it more democratic and accessible.

It is in this context that the announcement of Intelwhich in the coming weeks will present a new chip and a new series of products dedicated to miningthe result of years of research and which will allow, at least these are the most insistent rumors, to all of log into to the world of miningprobably also from home.

An interesting intersection, because according to the news spread by the group, among the first customers there will be precisely Blockwhich could market complete solutions based precisely on chip from Intel.

Chips that, we repeat, will be available later this year, although we suspect the former batch that will be delivered are already all booked by large groups.

Why is it a very interesting revolution?

Because one of the producers of chip most important in the world, which for years has been searching for efficient solutions for the solution of cryptographic problems which are then at the heart of the functioning of Bitcoin.

On the one hand, in all likelihood, there will be machines accessible to everyone, both in terms of purchase prices and as regards the power consumptions.

On the other hand, there will be greater diffusion ofhashratemaking one of the more centralized aspects of the Bitcoin network.

Taking into account also the prophetic part included in this specific commitment of Intel: if a group of these proportions – and traditionally averse to launching into the first market that happens – has spent time and money on research of this type, if a group of this proportions will come out on the market with a new chip, it means that they are in manyindeed in many to focus on the permanence of Bitcoin at the top of the crypto world. With all due respect to those who push for PoS and for other validation systems that are not based on classic mining.