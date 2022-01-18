Intel cleans up the processor instructions – 4K Blu-ray discs won’t work on new CPUs

Let’s make a premise right away: the percentage of people who use a PC to play Ultra HD Blu-rays is very low. At the same time those who use it, perhaps inside a media center, can keep 11th generation Intel processors and nothing changes. Finally, it is now difficult to find a computer with a disc player.

However, it is good to talk about Intel’s decision to remove a series of extensions that it believes are no longer used, and this cleaning, which lightens the processor, has among the consequences also the blocking of the reproduction of Ultra HD Blu-rays at maximum resolution. They take a long time to play, but the inability to run the DRM module will prevent you from bringing the content to the highest resolution available.

The SGX extension was introduced with Skylake in 2016, when it was thought that playing a 4K movie on the computer would be useful. It probably was, but already with Skylake there had been several problems related to the absence of HDCP 2.2, which prevented from taking advantage of a direct output to a TV or projector with the integrated graphics processor in the case of Ultra HD discs. To view them, therefore, you had to use software such as PowerDVD, an external video card or the integrated monitor.

Now comes the final blow: via SGX, via DRM, 4K discs on the PC will no longer work, and Cyberlink has started to warn its users that it will be really difficult to guarantee this functionality.

However, that of Intel is not a spite: in the last 5 years at least 10 very serious vulnerabilities have been made public that passed from being a manager of software extensions, a manager that was used exclusively for DRM and little else. Processors are safer, and we won’t miss DRM at all.