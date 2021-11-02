Tech

Intel “confirms” a DG2 GPU with 448 EU

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Videocardz recently reported a commit to Mesa, the open source graphics driver for OpenGL and Vulkan used on Linux systems, which would have revealed (or rather, confirmed) the existence of another Intel DG2 video card, equipped with 448 EU. This would be a “castrated” model of the top of the range with 512 EU, used to verify the optimizations to the pixel pipeline, indicated in a patch published by Francisco Jerez, a member of Intel’s Open Source Driver Team.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a DG2-512-derived GPU: initially it was the usual TUM_APISAK to find a trace, now several months ago. According to rumors of the time, the Intel DG2 with 448 EU would have guaranteed performance similar to an RTX 3070, however the leaker would not have mentioned the software used for this comparison.

Credit: Freedesktop

Just yesterday we told you about the first real photos of Intel Arc Alchemist, top of the range solution equipped with 512 EU, and new renderings of the entry level model with 128 EU. In the past rumors there has also been talk of a model with 384 Execution Unit, however to date there is no news about it: we do not know if it has been canceled, postponed or if it simply never existed. Intel should present its lineup of video cards early next year, we just have to wait for the official announcement to understand which rumors will be confirmed and which, instead, denied.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Getaway Driver, a live action trailer prepares us for launch – Nerd4.life

22 hours ago

Growing Up, review – Nerd4.life

1 day ago

There is something that keeps exploding in space, and scientists need to understand what it is

4 hours ago

New postponement for the launch of the Crew Dragon 3 – Space & Astronomy

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button