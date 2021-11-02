Intel “confirms” a DG2 GPU with 448 EU

Videocardz recently reported a commit to Mesa, the open source graphics driver for OpenGL and Vulkan used on Linux systems, which would have revealed (or rather, confirmed) the existence of another Intel DG2 video card, equipped with 448 EU. This would be a “castrated” model of the top of the range with 512 EU, used to verify the optimizations to the pixel pipeline, indicated in a patch published by Francisco Jerez, a member of Intel’s Open Source Driver Team.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a DG2-512-derived GPU: initially it was the usual TUM_APISAK to find a trace, now several months ago. According to rumors of the time, the Intel DG2 with 448 EU would have guaranteed performance similar to an RTX 3070, however the leaker would not have mentioned the software used for this comparison.

Credit: Freedesktop

Just yesterday we told you about the first real photos of Intel Arc Alchemist, top of the range solution equipped with 512 EU, and new renderings of the entry level model with 128 EU. In the past rumors there has also been talk of a model with 384 Execution Unit, however to date there is no news about it: we do not know if it has been canceled, postponed or if it simply never existed. Intel should present its lineup of video cards early next year, we just have to wait for the official announcement to understand which rumors will be confirmed and which, instead, denied.