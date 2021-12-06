Intel Core 12000 Alder Lake Processors: How Much Do E-Cores Affect?

There main news introduced by Intel with the 12th generation Core processors of the family Alder Lake it is undoubtedly linked to the presence of two different types of core. In fact, we are talking about P-core (Golden Cove architecture) e E-core (Gracemont architecture), to indicate those Performance capable of the highest overall speed performance flanked by the Efficient ones that instead aim at operating efficiency.

It is a approach borrowed from the world of SoCs for mobile devices, which have been integrating different types of cores internally for some time so as to better adapt the computing resources according to the type of processing that must be performed. The containment of consumption is essential in a mobile device, given the need to preserve the batteries so as to guarantee their functioning for as long as possible, but it has become an increasingly important issue also for traditional processors for PC systems, not only with reference to notebooks. but also more generally to desktop ones. Having CPUs capable of ensuring high performance in multitasking but at the same time containing consumption as much as possible is a very important goal for processor and system manufacturers.

From this then Intel’s choice of a hybrid architecture which combines two different types of cores, already adopted in the past but now proposed in combination with Windows 11 operating system which best manages the alternation between different cores according to the type of processing that is required.

The ability to disable E-cores from the BIOS prompted us to create this article, with which we want to analyze the behavior of the three Intel Alder Lake processors (Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K) with and without active E-core so as to assess the overall impact on performance. These processors are equipped with a different mix between P-Core and E-Core, a feature that allows us to evaluate the overall incidence of the E-cores also as a function of their overall number.

CPU Core / thread E-Core

(Base / Boost) P-Core

(Base / Boost) Boost Max 3.0 Core i9-12900K 8P + 8E / 24T 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.2 / 5.1 GHz 5.2 GHz Core i7-12700K 8P + 4E / 20T 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 / 4.9 GHz 5 GHz Core i5-12600K 6P + 4E / 16T 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.7 / 4.9 GHz –

In the top of the range Core i9-12900K the type E cores are equal to 8, while in the Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K models their number drops to 4; Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700K are also both equipped with 8 type P cores, albeit with differences in terms of base clock frequency and boost, therefore from the analysis of these processors it is also possible to evaluate the relative incidence on performance given by the doubling in the number of E-cores.

To perform the tests we used the same platforms as our previous analysis on Intel Alder Lake CPUs, using the Windows 11 operating system and comparing the Intel Core Gen 11 and Gen 12 CPUs, the latter also disabling the E-cores.

Operating system: Italian Windows 11 Pro

M.2 SSD: Silicon Power P34A80 1TB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

Power supply: Cooler Master V850 Platinum

LGA 1200 socket motherboard: Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero Wi-Fi

LGA 1700 socket motherboard: Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero Wi-Fi

LGA 1200 socket motherboard memory: 2×8 GB DDR4-3200 15-15-15-36 1T

LGA 1700 socket motherboard memory: 2×8 GB DDR5-4800 40-40-40-77

These are the processors included in comparison:

Core i9-12900K (P8CE8C; 24T; 3.2GHz)

Core i7-12700K (P8CE4C; 20T; 3.6GHz)

Core i5-12600K (P6C; E4C; 16T; 3.7GHz)

Core i9-11900K (8C; 16T; 3.5GHz)

Core i7-11700K (8C; 16T; 3.6GHz)

Core i5-11600K (6C; 12T; 3.9GHz)

We have chosen, in order to provide a synthetic analysis that is easier to understand, not to generate graphs for each of the numerous programs used in the tests we usually carry out, but to group them according to the type, re-adjusting its performance to those obtained with the Intel Core i5-11600K processor taken as a reference.

Lscope of pure calculation it is the one in which the average profit margin of 12th generation Core processors with E-cores activated is more clear: these are the applications that make the most of all the cores that the system makes available therefore the additional ones, even if they are focused on efficiency overall rather than pure performance, they are used to the fullest.

THE compression test show a dynamic very similar to that seen above; even in this case, in fact, the overall behavior tends to favor the presence of many cores, so as to fully exploit them in processing.

Little changes in the multimedia test: also in this case the additional type E cores are exploited to the fullest by the system, allowing to obtain a leap forward in performance that is clear. We also note the detachment of the three 11th generation Core processors not only compared to the 12th generation Core processors in the standard configuration, but also when these are used with E-cores disabled.

Lscope of personal productivity it is generally not such as to make the most of a high number of cores, but rather to benefit from higher clock frequencies even with a smaller number of resources. From this the average results that highlight contained differences between the processors as the number of cores increases and a limited incidence of those E-cores in the 12th generation Core processors.

With the scientific applications we return to a scenario very close to that of pure calculation: we note how the average performance increases not a little as the number of cores increases and how the 12th generation Core processors, even with E-cores disabled, always manage to distance those 11th generation Cores generation that preceded them.

Turning to the games the differences recorded are very limited, with even for some models a slight advantage obtained by deactivating the E-cores: these are minor variations, attributable to the behavior of the game engine when the number of cores available is very high. Overall, with games, the average differences are so small that they can be completely neglected, contrary to what was instead highlighted with the previous processing scenarios.

The last graph is that of the average performance, which therefore collects the results obtained with all the tests of the analysis. It is certainly not surprising to see the Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700K CPUs in the first places, with the respective versions with E-cores disabled that boast a very similar behavior: after all, only the clock frequencies of the P-cores separate them, which are superior in the Core i9 model.

It is significant to note how the Core i5-12600K processor, in this summary data, records slightly higher average performance than the previous top of the range Core i9-11900K. Finally, we can observe how, with the same number of cores, i.e. with E-cores disabled, the 12th generation Core processors are faster than the corresponding 11th generation Cores by an average margin that is significant, equal to 17%.

Intel Core i9 CPU Average Core i9-12900K 136% Core i9-12900K – no E-core 117% Core i9-11900K 100%

Intel Core i7 CPU Average Core i7-12700K 123% Core i7-12700K – no E-core 116% Core i7-11700K 100%

Intel Core i5 CPU Average Core i5-12600K 122% Core i5-12600K – no E-core 111% Core i5-11600K 100%

With the latter scheme we isolate the relative percentage increases between the various types of processor by family, thus placing the Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 models side by side. Let’s notice how for Core i5 and Core i7 the deactivation of the E-cores generates an overall limited impact in terms of speed performance: their number is equal to 4 and we can, on average, highlight an impact on performance of about 10% for Core i7 and something more in Core i5 due to the different number of P-cores they are equipped with. The result is quite different for the Core i9-12900K, which sees an incidence of its 8 E-cores closer to 20% compared to the same processor with E-cores disabled.

There are two synthesis results that emerge from this analysis. The first is that it is always good to leave E-cores enabled, as they allow on average to record a leap forward in performance that is different depending on the type of application used but always interesting.

The second is a confirmation of the clear margin of advantage of 12th generation Core processors over 11th generation predecessors. Even disabling the E-cores, the new CPUs are confirmed to be faster than the corresponding models, with a margin that goes on average from 11% of the Core i5-12600K processor up to 16% of the Core i7-12700K and 17% of the Core i9-12900K model.