Intel Core Alder Lake, the twelfth generation is here! Models, specifications and where to buy them

The family of microprocessors Twelfth Generation Intel Core, code name Alder Lake, has finally been with us for a few days and you can get to know all the news, as well as get a picture of the performance in various areas of work, in the our review. The Santa Clara company has packaged the best processor in the world for gaming and overclocking, while offering very high performance in content creation.

Intel immediately offers its flagship processors for those looking for maximum performance and want to further increase clock rates, with three models of the K series equipped with unlocked multiplier, along with KF solutions that have the integrated GPU disabled – for those who do not need integrated graphics.

Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K and the respective KF variants are presented with list prices excluding VAT starting from 264 up to 589 dollars. The heart of these chips is the first high-performance hybrid architecture in the history of x86 CPUs, a new design philosophy that, by combining different cores, allows to have, together with high performance, also very high energy efficiency.

In fact, Intel not only produces the CPU with the new Intel process 7, but managed to integrate two architectures in one chip: Golden Cove, at the base of the Performance-core (P-core) and Gracemont at the base of the Efficient-core (E-core).

These units work together thanks to the behind-the-scenes concertation of Intel Thread Director, a real brain inside the cores that indicates to the operating system the most appropriate core to position a particular thread. Intel has worked closely with Microsoft for the two cores of the new Core processors to work best with Windows 11. Not only that, Intel has cooperated and will continue to work with ecosystem partners to get the most out of their chips, even on environments other than Windows. You can learn more about the more technical aspects in this article dedicated to architectural innovations.

As indicated in the technical specifications table, the Core i9-12900K integrates 16 cores (8 P-core and 8 E-core) e 24 threads (only P-cores offer Hyper-Threading), 30MB of L3 cache, 14MB total of L2 cache and operates at very high frequencies, up to 5.2 GHz in the case of P-cores with single-thread loads.

The Core i7-12700K has 12 cores (8 P-core and 4 E-core) for a total of 20 threads, 25MB shared L3 cache, and 12MB L2 cache. The P-core pushes up to 5 GHz in Turbo Boost Max 3.0. Finally, the Core i5-12600K makes available to users 10 cores (6 P-core and 4 E-core) and 16 threads. The L3 cache drops to 20MB, while the L2 cache hits 9.5MB. The P-core, with loads like video games, is able to push itself up to 4.9 GHz.

These microprocessors are the first to support the new memory standard DDR5 (two channels up to 4800 MT / s) and type connectivity PCI Express 5.0 (up to 16 lines per video card and NVMe SSD), both of which can increase bandwidth over their predecessors to support higher performance. However, there is no lack of support for previous DDR4-3200 memories (on the market you will see motherboards with DDR5 or DDR4 slots) and four additional PCI Express 4.0 lanes offered by the CPU for further high-speed connectivity.

As we also illustrated last October 27 in this article, they are compatible with the new chipset-based platform Intel Z690, currently the only one equipped with LGA 1700 socket to install the new twelfth generation Core CPUs. The new motherboards, via the chipset, provide a maximum of 12 PCI Express 4.0 lanes (plus 16 PCI Express 3.0 for a total of 28) and support Volume Management Device to allow management of NVMe storage from the PCIe bus without RAID or other adapters. Finally, the new generation motherboards offer integrated connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Optane memory support, Thunderbolt 4 And USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 at 20 Gbps.

