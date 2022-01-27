Intel Core i5 desktop for only 130 euros

If you are looking for maximum expandability, a Desktop PC is essential. However, come on Amazon you can find real bargains like the Dell Optiplex 7010. An excellent refurbished device equipped with a processor Intel Core ideal for home and office available for only 131 euros, a truly incredible price.

Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop PC: Technical Specifications

First of all, it must be said that the computer is part of the program Amazon ReNew, or enjoys the same guarantees as the products sold by Amazon. This means that your computer will arrive in perfect condition either aesthetic that functional. The design is quite interesting, completely in mesh on the front for better airflow. The side panel features a system a quick release which allows you to quickly access the internal hardware. The computer is powered by a processor Intel Core i5-3470 quad-core with a maximum frequency of well 3.6GHz. This is supported by 8GB of RAM memory and a hard disk from 500GB. Of course, everything is fully expandable, starting from RAM thanks to the dual channel configuration that allows you to install up to 32GB. As far as storage is concerned, it is also possible to replace the pre-installed disk with a SSD up to 2TB.

The presence of slots is very interesting PCIe free that allow you to install a dedicated graphics cardrather than a sound card or module Wifi. From the point of view of connectivity, this is decidedly extensive. It offers well 10 USB ports, of which four at the front and six at the rear. There are three audio / video outputs, one of which VGA and two others DisplayPort capable of simultaneously managing up to 3 monitors. Present the door RJ45 which allows you to take advantage of maximum network performance through the cable connection. There is even a optical burner ideal for both reading CD And DVD, which to copy and share data in a simple and economical way. Overall a truly complete and performing machine, dedicated to productivity, but also decidedly versatile.

Thanks to a discount of 17%, the Dell Optiplex 7010 is available on Amazon just 131.30 euros. Considering the equipment, it represents a real bargain.