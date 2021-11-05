Intel Core i9-12900K at 8 GHz overclocking? The result is an intentional forgery

Yesterday evening we reported, like many others, the news of a overclocking record achieved by Gigabyte and its trusted HiCookie overclocker with the Core i9-12900K: well 8 GHz, something sensational if you think that the CPUs have just come out. Well, theThe record in question … is not a record, but just a beautiful and good fake.

Following the communication from Gigabyte it emerged that the Core i9-12900K – at least for the moment – may not have reached the much vaunted 8 GHz. In a post on Twitter, the “Doc TB” account of the person who takes care of the CPU-Z Validator explained that that result is the result of a documented CPU-Z bug in the presence of Alder Lake CPUs.

Almost everyone reported that 8 GHz overclocking on Alder Lake, supported by screenshots from the CPU-Z Validator. Well, here is why it’s very unlikely that this CPU really reached 8 GHz. ⤵️

PS: I'm the developer of the CPU-Z Validator.

In a different post, Doc TB explained that he has received a lot of fake 8/9/10/12 + GHz “overclocking” on early Alder Lake samples. It soon became clear that there was a problem to be solved, a so-called “wrong“which, in rare conditions with a multiplier greater than 63, meant that the internal PLL (phase locked loop) of the CPU would remain set to the previously set ratio, but reporting the new one.

Since the discovery was “too late” to fix the “silicon” problem before launch and basically the bug didn’t affect 99.9999% of new CPU buyers, there was no need to stop production. However, Intel has found a solution and implemented the corrective in the new microcode (0x12) for Alder Lake; CPU-Z, in parallel, has applied other corrections.

Basically, Intel added a new hardware register called FLL_OC_MODE. “When enabled and set correctly, the CPU ensures that the PLL is properly locked with a ratio greater than 63. The reporting for FLL_OC_MODE was implemented in CPU-Z 1.98,” explains Doc TB.

“In the last four weeks, all the major overclockers related to motherboard manufacturers have worked on Alder Lake. According to the general consensus, test stability with all cores is achievable at around 7 GHz and a ‘suicide session’ on a single core arrives. up to 7.5-7.6 GHz“.

“They have been achieved world records between 7.5 and 7.6 GHz, broken almost every day at more than a few megahertz. Many overclockers have tested many CPUs (20/50/100 + samples) to find the best ones and reach these frequencies or a few MHz more “, adds Doc TB.” Then all of a sudden, a few days ago, we saw a single 8 GHz validation pop up out of nowhere. Knowing that dozens of overclockers had tested hundreds of CPUs on a bunch of motherboards while all struggling around 7.5 GHz, the result was pretty suspicious… “.

After thinking about it thoroughly, it appears that having access to the BIOS source code (some overclockers that work with motherboard makers do have it), that’s possible take advantage of the PLL bug by circumventing the controls. Basically an overclocker must first “play” with the CPU ratio, then update the microcode, and finally set FLL_OC_MODE to enabled, all in the boot phase. “This could lead to a situation where the flag is enabled but the CPU still has a much lower ratio than reported“.

In short, if you have not yet understood, it was a deliberately falsified overclocking record. “It necessarily is intentional because this involves many complex operations and early start-up interventions. The Intel team has been working on this and has found a way to check if the PLL is really stuck by intervening on some performance MSRs. “

“Problem: If the PLL is not locked, the whole CPU will go in hard lock (block, ed) immediately requiring a reboot to recover. It’s something we can’t implement in CPU-Z because all Windows crashes they are compulsorily reported by Microsoft telemetry e we cannot be banned from Windows Defender for this“.

Doc TB therefore admits that “for our part we can do nothing now. The problem is now in the hands of Intel, which needs new hardware stepping or perhaps another microcode patch. Solving a niche problem to prevent PPLs from interfering with the BIOS source code is a real challenge and probably not high on the list. “

Even the well-known overclocker Roman “der8auer” Hartung examined the bug in detail and summarized everything in a video that you can see above, obviously without saving harsh words against Gigabyte and its marketing department.