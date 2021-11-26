Intel Core i9-12900K, Windows 11 and Windows 10 performance compared

We continue to analyze the new ones 12th Generation Intel Core CPU Intel by analyzing one of the crucial elements for an experience at the highest level: the operating system. The new Alder Lake desktop CPUs, in fact, are the first in the x86 field with ahigh performance hybrid architecture, i.e. with two different architectures on the same chip.

We do not want to bore you with yet another explanation of what it means, you can read our first review: just know that this processor is the first of its kind and, consequently, the speed with which the operating system manages to harmonize right away. with the new hardware architecture it is essential to make the most of the high performance potential of this generation.

Intel has implemented in its chips what it calls “Intel Thread Director”, a sort of brain inside the cores that talks to the operating system so that scheduling decisions are made quickly and correctly, directing the threads to the most suitable core. At the same time, Thread Director acts as a vigilant and moves threads in concert with the OS according to varying operating conditions (for example by starting different workloads, such as gaming and capturing it for streaming).

Consequently, the work between Intel and Microsoft to make the new range of CPUs with Windows 11 make the most of it was very close, painstaking and obviously essential to avoid malfunctions and incompatibilities. Intel, when asked about the possible performance differences of the chips on different operating systems, said that Windows 11 is now the best option for Alder Lake, but Windows 10 should also return excellent performance.

“Windows 10 implements an older version of Intel Thread Director which obtains information about P-core and E-core but does not use specific thread feedback as in Windows 11. As a result, in some tests, it is possible that the performance between sessions, but the user experience with Windows 10 is great“, an Intel engineer explained to us.

The question arises: is it true that even those who use Windows 10 will have high-level performance? We ran our tests on Windows 10 to find out.

Test setup

For our test we obviously used the same platform already used for testing on Windows 11 Pro, using the flagship Core i9-12900K (8 P-core, 8 E-core and 24 threads) for comparison. In the case of Windows 10, the test was carried out on the 21H1 version (the 21H2 came out after the test). Below are the details of the platform used:

LGA 1700 socket motherboard: Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero

LGA 1700 socket motherboard memory: 2×16 GB DDR5-4800 40-40-40-77

Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

M.2 SSD: Silicon Power P34A80 1TB

Power supply: Cooler Master V850 Platinum

Calculation

If we observe similar performance in Cinebench R23, with a result in the single-core test of about 1% better on Windows 11 compared to a decrease of 2% compared to Windows 10 in the multi-core test, in POV-Ray we see a clear difference due to a simple fact: the test does not load P-cores and only runs on E-cores. It is not an isolated behavior, we have also found it in other tests; we took a screenshot of the task manager showing the phenomenon, as you can see below:

In Blender the performances are identical, while in Indigo we observe the same behavior seen in POV-Ray with differences of 200/300% depending on the test. In V-Ray we see better performance in Windows 10, albeit slightly, while in Corona the processor performs better on Windows 11.

Scientific

All the tests carried out with AIDA64 see the 12900K offer the same performance on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 and the same can be said for VeraCrypt.

Compression and decompression

Even in the case of 7-Zip and WinRar, the performance between Windows 11 and Windows 10 does not change in the case of the Core i9-12900K, a sign that both operating systems are able to make the most of the resources made available by the hybrid architecture.

Multimedia

The tests with Handbrake show us a gap from 115 to 210% depending on the workload: the video conversion software does not run on Windows 10 in the same way as on Windows 11 in the presence of an Alder Lake CPU, i.e. it does not use the P -core but only the E-cores. We don’t see the same thing in our load with DaVinci Resolve, where instead the experience is optimal with both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Personal productivity

Regarding the tests of UL, PCMark and Procyon, which focus on personal productivity and the functioning of the system with the software of the Office suite, we see an advantage as regards Windows 11 compared to Windows 10: the overall score improves by 10- 15%. In the case of PCMark 10 it weighs the score in content creation, 36% higher on Windows 11, in the case of Procyon the score in tests with Excel and PowerPoint. Evidently the improved dialogue capability between Intel Thread Director and Windows 11 allows the Alder Lake CPU to achieve better performance in this type of load.

Games

We get to the part that interests most of our readers, namely gaming. How much does performance change? Basically, they don’t change. In the titles we tested we saw very similar behavior between Windows 11 and Windows 10: in some cases slightly in favor of one, other times the other. Basically there is nothing to worry about: whatever your operating system is, you will have no problems.

However, it should be noted that an incompatibility between the DRM of some games and the new hybrid architecture could prevent the launch of some titles. Intel is already working with developers to fix the situation, and the company is making progress week after week. The list of games that could have problems on Windows 11 and Windows 10 can be found here, so if you want to play one of these titles with an Alder Lake CPU, there is a momentary workaroud to allow it to start anyway.

Windows 11 or Windows 10 for Alder Lake?

The answer to the question is simple: A 12th Generation Intel Core processor and Windows 11 operating system is the best combination you can have on PC today.

Intel and Microsoft are hard at work to continue also improve the harmony between the new architecture and the previous operating system: Windows 10 will be supported until October 14, 2025, so it’s possible there will be more optimization over time.

The simplest and most immediate advice is to install Windows 11 on an Alder Lake platform, without thinking too much: on the other hand, those who already have a Windows 10 license can do it for free. Furthermore, it is reasonable to expect a particular attention to the optimization towards the new operating system, not only from Intel but also from those who produce, for example, dedicated GPUs.

As a final tip, pay attention after the installation of the operating system to the activated security measures. Windows 11 supports several new technologies to increase security, including Virtualization-Based Security (VBS). When enabled, VBS uses virtualization to create a secure area in memory that can be used to run other security functions such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI, also called Memory Integrity). All of this impacts CPU performance and this can be detrimental to gaming performance.

Enabling VBS reduces gaming performance, but a feature called Mode Based Execution Control (MBEC) contains the impact. This technology is not available on all processors, but requires Intel a 7th generation or newer processor.

The good news is that VBS isn’t turned on by default when you install Windows 11 – Microsoft has asked OEMs to use it, but they also recommend not doing it on gaming systems. To check if it is active or not, go to Device Security – Core Isolation and verify that the switch under “Memory Integrity” is disabled.