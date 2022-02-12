Intel CPU with paid unlockable features? Now everything seems to be ready

Last September we reported that Intel was working on a driver for Linuxprobably dedicated only to Xeon CPUs, thanks to which it will be possible unlock, upon payment, specific functionality and features within a CPU as if it were a kind of software update or rather a “DLC”.

That work, identified by the wording Software Defined Silicon (SDSi)clearly moved on and, as Phoronix reports, hopefully it will be built into the 5.18 kernelwhich will be ready in the coming months. The timing suggests that this new opportunity will be offered starting with the 4th generation Xeon Scalable CPUs, codenamed Sapphire Rapids, making their official debut in the coming months (second or third quarter).

Software Defined Silicon (SDSi) a mechanism that allows you to activate features inside the chip that, although present, are disabled by default. All, of course, behind the payment of an unspecified amount to Intel. At the moment the Santa Clara house has not released any details on SDSi, so only speculations can be made.

Intel may allow you to enable certain instructions, present but disabled on some models, or expand memory support and much more. Who knows, maybe you will be able to unlock cores, threads or other hardware features. This way Intel could on the one hand, to rationalize the lineupon the other in many cases, saving yourself the need to create specific SKUs (or models) for every possible need of its customers. At the same time Intel would be able to create an after-sales income from its CPU park, which on the one hand is interesting but with reflections all to be evaluated.

All that remains is to wait for official information, but certainly something new to keep an eye on: it will be interesting to understand how it will be proposed and what disbursements will be requested. We conclude by recalling that just over a decade ago Intel sought to bring a similar approach to the consumer sector with the Intel Upgrade Servicea program that had a short life (and was not tested in Italy), opposed by both fans and the trade press.

At the time, Intel proposed to unlock the features of some low-end CPUs by paying a donation: after the payment an activation code was obtained to be entered in a special program. For example, in September 2010 he applied this strategy to the Pentium G6951: by paying $ 50 it was possible to unlock an additional megabyte of cache and Hyper-Threading, transforming the CPU into a solution very similar to the Core i3-530, clock frequency apart. . The “updated” CPU became a Pentium G6952.

Intel tried to push the service again the following year, but then he desisted due to criticism, also linked to the too high price of the release. Intel defended itself by saying it was a way to offer more to consumers without having to open the PC and change the CPU for more performance.



