Intel enters Bitcoin | Soon CPU for efficient mining

While the Italian press is scrambling to decree the death of Bitcoin mining due to his consumption and the opposition of some states, there are those who are all in.

And let’s not talk about one small start up, but of the most relevant producer of processors in the world, that Intel which for some years has been suffering from competition as much AMD how much of Apple, which passed to ARM. What will the semiconductor giant do? Simple. will start producing machines ASIC, and therefore for the mining BTC low voltage. And therefore with reduced consumption and within everyone’s reach.

Bitcoin and Intel: is it the beginning of a new era?

A sign that is one of the most important in recent months, in particular for the particular attitude of Intel towards the news. A signal that will lead many to want to invest in Bitcoin, which we can do with the eToro secure platform – go here to receive a free demo account with EXCLUSIVE SERVICES INCLUDED – intermediary that offers the best tools for analysis and for operations within its own WebTrader.

Always from eToro we can also find the CopyTrader, system of automatic trading which offers the possibility of invest in the copy of the positions of others. With the Smart Portofolios we can instead invest in crypto baskets, which include Bitcoin together with other assets of the sub-fund. With $ 50 we can then move on to a real account.

Intel launches into the world of ASIC machines: a breakthrough in the world of mining

It is perhaps more important news than that ofJack Dorsey’s commitment to the industry. Because there is no maybe, no project in progress, nothing to wait. Or rather, yes, because we will know more about the next one February 23, when Intel will present toInternational Solid-State Circuits Conference its machines ASIC efficient and low voltage.

A turning point, in a sector where the machines to make mining they are extremely today expensive, as much to buy as to do work, with Intel which competes with companies such as Bitmain, having however from his decades of experience in the sector. It could be one Revolution? In our opinion yes, because it will help make the mining more democratic.

And because at the same time it will go to protect one of the uncovered hips from Bitcoin, which is the high energy consumption of his network, a topic frequently used by his own detractors to invalidate its usefulness. A revolution that then takes on even more incredible implications if we were to take into account what kind of company Intel is.

Read also: How to mine

The turning point of an innovative but conservative company

If it had been NVIDIA to get on the wagon of Bitcoin we might not have had much to talk about. Because in any case we would be faced with a company that has always tried to pursue any type of market, even the most ephemeral, but was then promptly right.

Intel it is a company that ponders its decisions much longer, with a decision-making structure that is more reminiscent of the old one IBM that a start up that wants to ride the success of Bitcoin.

And it is precisely for this reason that the Intel’s decision is one of those absolutely incredible – and that will quickly change the point of view of even the general public regarding the Bitcoin mining. Which is then the fundamental infrastructure that allows it to be the most solid and secure exchange network in the world. With Intel which has identified a medium and long-term business opportunity for you.