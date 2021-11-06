Intel: goodbye to DirectX 12 for old Haswell CPUs, due to a vulnerability

Nobody should tear their clothes off, but it’s always important to stay informed: Intel has DirectX 12 API support disabled for GPUs integrated into processors Fourth Generation Core, code name Haswell.

The US company reported that it had encountered one potential security vulnerability and for this reason, starting from the drivers in version 15.40.44.5107, “applications that exclusively exploit the DirectX 12 API will no longer work”.

Between iGPU involved we find the HD Graphics 5000, 4600, 4400 and 4200, in addition to the solutions Iris Pro Graphics 5100 and 5200 integrated into the Core chips and the HD Graphics of Pentium and Celeron CPUs based on the same architecture. “A potential security vulnerability in Intel graphics could allow you to obtain privileges higher than those provided on 4th generation Core processors. Intel has released a software update to mitigate this potential vulnerability. In order to mitigate the vulnerability, DirectX 12 features have been deprecated“.

Those who still use Haswell chips (such as the Core i7-4770K), and especially integrated graphics, can continue to use DirectX 12 applications by installing older drivers – 15.40.42.5063 or older. The other option is to combine the Haswell CPU (released in 2013-2014) with a dedicated video card, although it should not be forgotten that in the best case we are talking about processors with 4 cores and 8 threads, so watch out for bottlenecks!