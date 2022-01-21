Intel has every interest in mining bitcoins and announces a new super-performing chip (no CPU or GPU)

The Californian giant from Santa Clara cares so much about the world of cryptocurrencies that it wants to revolutionize the system. It appears that Intel, one of the largest chip makers in the world, has warlike intentions for digital coins in the very near future.

He made it clear, on the other hand. And according to rumors a new super-performing chip, specialized for undermining cryptocurrencies it could be presented at the next one International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), scheduled for February.

A “featured chip release“Intel at the conference, in fact, is entitled”Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC“, There is also the expected date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022. This puts the company in direct competition with Bitmain and MicroBT in the market for ASICs for mining bitcoin, or application-specific integrated circuits. It would be the first time.

Intel discusses the Bonanza Mine: the ASIC for mining Bitcoin at ultra-low voltage

The cryptocurrency mining in the past, it has caused the demand and prices of graphics processing units, including those from Intel, to soar that it has attracted the ire of many. Unlike its competitor Nvidia, Intel said it doesn’t plan to add ether mining to its graphics cards. So much so, to put more spice into the competition.

The Californian firm has signaled that the next generation of Bitcoin mining rigs could be shipped with stickers “Intel Inside“, As the company has put on the agenda the intention to discuss at least one chip, called”Bonanza Mine“, For bitcoin mining.

The upcoming program for the International Conference on Solid State Circuits includes a list of “Bonanza Mine,” an “ASIC for mining ultra-low-voltage and energy-efficient Bitcoin,” via a document written by three employees. Intel and unearthed by Tom’s Hardware. The program does not seem to indicate whether Intel actually intends to develop Bonanza Mine as a finished product, or as a research project. But the intentions seem to be serious ones.

The lead author, Vikam Suresh, is described as a researcher at Intel Labs, focused on “high-performance, energy-efficient micro-architecture and circuit design for data encryption and authentication, design of cryptographic primitives for random number and key generation, and block chain technologies and high-performance data compression“.

In December, Raja Koduri, senior vice president and group general manager Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) Intel, had hinted at the company’s plans for blockchain: they would not include a general-purpose CPU or GPU. That’s probably not a surprise given that the bitcoin mining effective moved to ASICs a long time ago. This is why some of the smaller coins have become popular, precisely because generic PCs can still compete somewhat with more specialized and well-funded mining organizations.

Koduri he explained to the streamer DrLupo who wants to get a solid foundation for installing his new ones Arc GPU, so that the company can attract the attention of software developers.

Intel has not indicated what thehash rate, the estimated power, and whether the ASIC would only be optimized for bitcoin. Any question, however, will find an answer on February 23, in the virtual conference that could revolutionize the world of cryptocurrencies.